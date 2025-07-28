Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, MSI, Video Games | Tagged: monitor

MSI Releases New Pro MP165 E6 Portable Monitor

MSI has released a new portable monitor this week, giving gamers and workers on the go a new option with the Pro MP165 E6

Article Summary MSI unveils the Pro MP165 E6, a lightweight 15.6-inch portable monitor ideal for productivity on the go.

Features Full HD display, weighs just 1.72 lbs, and supports both USB-C and HDMI for wide device compatibility.

Includes built-in speakers, adjustable stand, tripod and VESA mounting options for versatile setups.

MSI EyesErgo tech with Anti-Flicker and Low Blue Light helps prevent eye strain during extended use.

MSI has released a new portable monitor on the market today, as you can get your hands on the Pro MP165 E6. This was designed to be a lightweight and clear image motion for both gaming and working on the go, with a USB-C connection for quick setup to give you a bigger screen for something, or a dual-monitor setup. We have more details below as it will be sold at Costco first for $90, followed by other retailers shortly after.

MSI Pro MP165 E6

Designed for mobility, the PRO MP165 E6 features a sharp 15.6-inch Full HD display and weighs just 1.72 pounds, offering easy portability without sacrificing screen quality. Dual USB-C and HDMI ports provide compatibility with multiple devices with no adapters needed. Additionally, built-in speakers offer convenience for video calls or casual streaming on the go.

Built for mobile professionals, the PRO MP165 E6 is slim and lightweight enough to fit easily into a backpack or tote, making it well-suited for commutes, travel, and hybrid work setups. Dual USB-C and HDMI ports provide broad compatibility across devices, while the L-shaped cable design helps minimize wear and maintain a tidy workspace. The PRO MP165 E6 features a built-in adjustable stand that enables users to set their preferred viewing angle for optimal comfort. For added flexibility, it supports tripod mounting for stable, hands-free use during presentations, content creation, or remote collaboration. It can also be mounted on walls or custom setups using the standard 75mm VESA mounting system, which is common in workspaces.

The PRO MP165 E6 prioritizes user well-being with MSI's EyesErgo technology, which includes Anti-Flicker, Low Blue Light, and Anti-Glare features to minimize eye strain during extended use. Paired with MSI's Display Kit software, users can easily adjust color and display settings to suit different tasks, such as reading, working at night, or giving presentations. Additionally, the monitor features power-saving capabilities that support MSI's commitment to reducing energy consumption without compromising performance.

