Mudborne Confirms Release Date With New Free Demo

Would you like to help breed and take care of bullfrogs? You can in the new cozy simulator game Mudborne, coming out later this March

Indie game developers Ellraiser and TNgineers, along with publisher Future Friends Games, have confirmed the release date for their latest game, Mudborne. If this game looks and feels a little familiar to some of you, it should, as this was made by the same studio that created the happy little beekeeping simulator game APICO. Only this time around will you be working with bullfrogs and doing frog things in the most innovative ways as you try to breed them. The crew revealed the full game will be released on PC on March 20. As part of the reveal, the team released a free demo of the game, which you can play right now on Steam. Enjoy the info and trailer here as we wait for the full release.

Mudborne

Mudborne is a casual nature management sim about discovering and breeding frogs! You awaken from your hibernation to find your pond abandoned and empty. Through a combination of crafting minigames, menu management and puzzle solving, experiment with genetics to breed new frogs and recover what was lost. Using the genetic keys of the new species you create you can unlock the paths between the waking and dreaming worlds, explore the land of those still hibernating, and embark on a journey to help restore the lost populations and find out what happened.

BE THE FROG: Finally reach your life goals of becoming an actual frog! Catch (and eat) delicious bugs. Have another, treat yourself. TINY LITTLE FROGS YOU CAN CATCH AND CHASE

Finally reach your life goals of becoming an actual frog! Catch (and eat) delicious bugs. Have another, treat yourself. TINY LITTLE FROGS YOU CAN CATCH AND CHASE GENETIC ENGINEERING: Genetically modify frogs to create weird and wonderful new species. Grow and cultivate mushrooms with all sorts of strange effects. Some of the frogs have tiny hats!!!

Genetically modify frogs to create weird and wonderful new species. Grow and cultivate mushrooms with all sorts of strange effects. Some of the frogs have tiny hats!!! SMALL FROG, BIG POND: Utilise your frogs to uncover secrets and power your machines. Hop between the waking + dreaming worlds to solve puzzles. Restore the pond and its inhabitants, and find out what happened.

