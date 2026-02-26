Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Black Lantern Collective, BossyPino, Muffles' Life Sentence

Muffles' Life Sentence Final Episode Available On Steam

The fifth and final episode of Muffles' Life Sentence is live today on Steam, brinigng a close to the prison-focused dark quirky RPG

Article Summary Muffles' Life Sentence finale launches on Steam, concluding the episodic dark prison RPG

Episode 5 features a sea adventure, new secret ending, and New Game+ mode for replayability

Unique deckbuilding combat, unlockable faces for abilities, and colorful criminal characters await

Experience three-color visuals, strategic gameplay, and a quirky yet dark prison escape story

Indie game developer BossyPino and publisher Black Lantern Collective have launched the fifth and final episode of Muffles' Life Sentence for Steam today. In case you haven't checked this game out yet, this is a dark but quirky RPG that focuses on the prison life of the titular character. Episode 5 will gvie players New Game+, a new secret ending that you'll have to work for, and a number of improvements to the title for all of the episodes. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the content is live.

Episode 5

The fifth and final episode of Muffles' Life Sentence takes Muffles and crew on an adventure at sea, traveling between the Maddox Prison System's collection of islands to assemble allies for a final confrontation with the Warden. Episode 5 also introduces New Game+, a secret ending you'll have to work for, and a host of fixes and improvements across every episode.

Muffles' Life Sentence

Presented in stunning three-color glory, Muffles' Life Sentence brings you into the foul depths of the Maddox Prison System where criminals are surgically altered in accordance with their crimes. Muffles has had their mouth sewn shut and their memory wiped, arriving as unrest spreads among the inmates. A mysterious broadcast and an exuberant cellmate named Dee soon have you looking for answers and a way out. Deckbuilding RPG mechanics have you learning new skills from the memories of your defeated foes, with a limited pool of resources that favors strategy over grinding. Meanwhile, you can gain new exploration abilities by carving off people's faces and wearing them. Put the kids to bed.

Unlockable faces to swap identities and gain new abilities

Deckbuilding card combat without grinding or random encounters

A colorful cast of absurd criminal monsters

Statuses that include: Panic Attack, Looking for Shiv, and Poison

Visuals boasting 3 whole colors

A great soundtrack you need to see to believe

A serial story released in episodes

Puzzles that aren't TOO tedious

Dee is in this games

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!