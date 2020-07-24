Multiple Game Trailers Shown Off During The Xbox Games Showcase

Throughout the day we've been showing some of the highlights to the Xbox Games Showcase, as multiple trailers came out. Today was basically one of those days where Microsoft and the Xbox team,. along with all of their participating studios had a chance to show off everything they had to offer. Both for the Xbox One as the cycle comes to a slow close and the start of the Xbox Series X. We have some info from Xbox Wire to go with all the remaining trailers we have for you below.
Our unique vision for the next generation of gaming starts with players at the center, immersing you in riveting, fun, and mind-blowing experiences—on any device. We know what matters the most to you: unforgettable games. Games that deeply connect you with fascinating characters, vast worlds and great friends wherever you are. And with a new era of gaming upon us, the world's greatest developers are imagining new worlds and ideas to entertain you for years to come.
Just months from the launch of Xbox Series X, in today's Xbox Games Showcase, we debuted the largest, most creatively diverse games lineup in console history, led by Halo Infinite – and all in Xbox Game Pass day one. Halo Infinite is the biggest and most-ambitious Halo ever, and today we provided the first glimpse of its stunning campaign gameplay, giving you a taste of what to expect this holiday season. From expansive new worlds in Fable, Avowed, and Everwild to unprecedented realism with Forza Motorsport, we took you back to some familiar universes and introduced a few you've yet to traverse.
Partner support for Xbox has never been stronger, and their creativity was on full display with world premieres of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis, and much more all launching exclusively on Xbox consoles. We also announced an incredible partnership between Xbox and Bungie, bringing Destiny 2 to Xbox Game Pass this fall with access to previous expansions and the upcoming Destiny 2: Beyond Light, at no additional cost. Bungie is also releasing Destiny 2 Optimized for Xbox Series X with 4K resolution running at 60 frames per second.