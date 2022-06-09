Multiple Games Announced During Day Of The Devs: SGF Edition

Summer Game Fest kicked their multiple livestreams off today starting with Day Of The Devs, showing off multiple indie games. The event allowed multiple developers to show off what they have in the works and what we can expect to see over the next calendar year. We have the rundown of everything shown off as well as the video for you down below.

Desta: The Memories Between by ustwo games: Relive memories, rediscover friends and fix past relationships in this unique turn-based strategy exploration through dreams and regrets from the creators of Monument Valley and Alba: A Wildlife Adventure.

Time Flies by Michael Frei & Raphaël Munoz from KIDS: This whimsical game is part open world and part flight simulator – and you play it as a fly! You are provided with a bucket list that you can complete before you die. But the life of a fly is short – and the list is long! Go ahead and learn an instrument, become rich, read a book, go on tour, find yourself, get drunk, make someone laugh or enter the art world! And if you don't feel like pursuing your life goals, just hang, clean your wings and watch television. Make the best of the time you have! Because we are all going to die. Michael Frei, the mind behind the games "Plug & Play" and "Kids" is bringing his upcoming title "Time Flies" to the PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and PC sometime in 2023.

Bear and Breakfast by Gummy Cat: Bear and Breakfast is a laid-back management adventure game where you play as a well-meaning bear trying to run a B+B in the woods. Hank and his friends find an abandoned shack and, equipped with their teenage ingenuity, turn it into a money-making bed and breakfast scheme for unsuspecting tourists. As your business expands so do the mysteries of the forest, and Hank soon finds himself uncovering a plot deeper than the wilderness itself.

A Little to the Left by Max Inferno: A Little To The Left is a cozy puzzle game that has you sort, stack, and organize items to solve puzzles hidden among household objects. Keep an eye out for a mischievous cat who will occasionally undo your tidy work.

ANIMAL WELL by Shared Memory: ANIMAL WELL is a game full of puzzles and secrets, some obvious and others deeply hidden. Explore a dense, interconnected labyrinth, and unravel its many secrets. Collect items to manipulate your environment in surprising and meaningful ways. Encounter beautiful and unsettling creatures, as you attempt to survive what lurks in the dark. There is more than what you see.

Birth by Madison Karrh: Birth is an adventure puzzle game about constructing a creature from spare bones & organs found around the city in order to quell your loneliness. Solve physics-based puzzles & discover secrets in lovingly hand-drawn museums, bakeries, bookstores and more.

Choo-Choo Charles by Two Star Games: Day Of The Devs shows off this new game where you navigate an open-world island in an old train, upgrade it over time, and use it to fight an evil spider train named Charles. Charles is hungry; don't be his next meal.

Escape Academy by Coin Crew Games: Escape Academy is an escape room adventure game with co-operative multiplayer. It takes place at the titular and mysterious Escape Academy, where you can study to master the art of escape. Escape Academy also revealed its new launch date of Thursday, July 14.

How to Say Goodbye by Florian Veltman, Baptiste Portefaix, ARTE France: How to Say Goodbye is a narrative puzzle game inspired by illustrated books. Move the elements of decor and manipulate reality to help a group of ghosts wandering between two worlds reach the "other side". But beware of the evil spirits that will try to keep you prisoner.

Little Nemo and the Guardians of Slumberland by DIE SOFT: Explore a dream world as Little Nemo, armed with toys, candy, and stuffed animals in this colorful platforming metroidvania adventure.

NAIAD by HiWarp: NAIAD is a relaxing and colorful exploration adventure about flowing by a river. Interact with lots of adorable friends like fish, ducks, frogs, rabbits, and more. Sing to regenerate the flora and discover little secrets. Enjoy a very personal game created entirely by a one-person indie game studio.

Planet of Lana by Wishfully: A young girl and her loyal friend embark on a rescue mission through a colorful world full of cold machines and unfamiliar creatures. Planet of Lana is a cinematic puzzle adventure game framed by an epic sci-fi saga that stretches across centuries and galaxies.

Roots of Pacha by Soda Den: Roots of Pacha is a farming sim set in the stone age where you develop the ideas that shaped humanity.

SCHiM by Ewoud van der Werf: SCHiM is a game about jumping from shadow to shadow in a challenging and lively environment. This 3D platformer takes elements of light & animation and adds them directly to the gameplay, delivering an experience that you will only find in SCHiM.

Fox and Frog Travelers: The Demon of Adashino Island by Rias (Rias Coast): Fox and Frog Travelers: The Demon of Adashino Island is a 3D action-adventure game with a Japanese-inspired atmosphere. You will play as Fox, a girl who finds herself on Adashino Island and starts traveling with Frog. Torii gates, food stall lanterns, and neon signs give light and color to the island. Something is lurking in the shadows, inching ever closer… Fox and Frog Travelers is currently under development by Rias, an illustrator and concept artist that came up with the idea for it based on one of his illustrations. The story of Fox and Frog's long journey through the night is planned for release in a few years.

Goodbye World by YO FUJII: The first game from young solo developer Yo FUJII to debut on Day Of The Devs, Goodbye World is a narrative game about two young indie game creators, the shy Kanii and the extrovert Kumad, and the passion and struggles that come with game creation. Play through 12 stages of a puzzle platformer while following the two protagonists through 13 chapters of their story, rendered in beautiful pixel art in a resolution close to the Super NES and Gameboy Advance. Goodbye World is due out on Steam later this year.