MultiVersus To Hold Closed Alpha Test On May 19th

WB Games will be holding a special Closed Alpha for their upcoming brawler title MultiVersus, which will be kicking off on May 19th. The closed beta will run through May 27th as an invite-only test, which they will use to work out some of the kinks in the game while allowing you to try out the multi-character title. You'll be able to experience the latest content added to the game, including the team-based 2v2 mode, the chance to experiment with a variety of characters under the WB banner, and a few different modes. Some of the characters included in the Alpha are Batman, Shaggy (Scooby-Doo), Bugs Bunny, Arya Stark (Game of Thrones), and more for you to see for yourself. You can read up more on this event below and check out the latest video for it as you can register at the link above.

As some bonus news to all this, there will now be an official MultiVersus 2v2 tournament at EVO 2022, which will take place from August 5th-7th at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Closed Alpha will be playable on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, and PC with full cross-play support and dedicated server-based rollback netcode for robust online competition. Players can register now for a chance to participate in the Closed Alpha. Please note, registration does not guarantee entry into the test as space is limited. For more information on the Closed Alpha, check out our FAQ at. Additionally, a new MultiVersus video was released today showcasing two members of the Player First Games development team going head-to-head against two professional Fighting Game Community (FGC) gamers. Tony Huynh (Game Director, Player First Games) and Daniel Kraft (Principal Developer, Player First Games) took on Tyrell "NAKAT" Coleman and James "VoiD" Makekau-Tyson in a best of three series via the game's 2v2 mode. The match also showcased a first look at the Scooby's Haunted Mansion map, which will be available during the Closed Alpha. Check out the video to see which team came out on top!