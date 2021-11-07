Mumu Studio Announces Dubium Coming To PC In 2022
Mumu Studio announced this week they're be bringing their intense sci-fi social deduction game Dubium to PC sometime in 2022. The team behind this has had over 20 years of experience in the gaming industry having worked on titles such as Black Desert Online, Boxing Star, and Dead to Rights. Now they're bringing that knowledge to this new title, which looks like Team Fortress and Among Us had a kid who watched a lot of '80s sci-fi. The game will be released into Early Access sometime next year, but we don't even have a confirmed window yet of what quarter that might be. For now, enjoy the trailer below.
Dubium is a 5-player social deduction game set in a near-future sci-fi universe. Players take on the role of Frontier or Traitor and must escape from an abandoned space station by any means necessary. Frontiers will cooperate to repair solar panels that power the escape pod while trying to uncover the identity of the sole Traitor. Players must not relax until they escape; the Traitor will sabotage the Frontiers' efforts at every step as they try to complete their own mission. The Traitor needs to hide their identity and use deceit and treachery to take the Frontiers out one by one in order to escape the station unopposed. Everyone wants to get out alive. Trust no one.
- A Visually Stunning Social Deduction Game– The graphics feature an exaggerated art style that's out of the norm for social deduction games. Players will interact, explore, and sometimes kill with beautifully animated, cartoon-like characters.
- Configurable Character and Gadget System– Enhance characters by upgrading their gadgets with rewards earned through gameplay. The variety of gadget combinations will allow players to customize their characters to suit their playstyle.
- A Survival Thriller Built for Streaming– Viewers will participate in the game by using a Twitch extension to suggest actions or help make decisions for the streamer that is playing.
- Unpredictable and Suspenseful Gameplay– As long as players complete their missions, how they play the game is up to them. The different playstyles and strategies will catch players off guard. Anyone can stab others in the back for a chance at victory. Players must be wary of each other until the moment they exit the space station.
- Universal Play with Radio Messages– Communicate in-game through built-in voice lines and expressions. This feature makes it easier to play with others worldwide, even if the players speak different languages.