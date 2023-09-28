Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: agatha christie, murder on the orient express

Murder On The Orient Express To Receive Steam Next Fest Demo

Agatha Christie - Murder On The Orient Express is getting a free demo for Steam Next Fest next month, happening from October 9-16.

Developer and publisher Microids confirmed that they will release a free demo for Agatha Christie – Murder On The Orient Express during Steam Next Fest. This will be your chance to try out a limited version of the game ahead of its release, as the team will have it up for a free week from October 9-16. They will also be holding a special livestream on October 9 to talk about the game at 10am PT. All of which will built to the game's eventual full release on November 9.

"On board the Orient Express, legendary detective Hercule Poirot solves the murder that has taken place on the prestigious train, surrounded by a cast of intriguing characters with their own secrets and motives. Solving the mystery won't be easy, and through numerous twists and turns, players will have to use their little grey cells and detective skills to unravel the truth and bring it to light."

