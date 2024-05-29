Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Embers, Murky Divers, Oro Interactive

Murky Divers Announced With Mid-June Release Date

Oro Interactive has revealed their latest game called Murky Divers, and it already has a release date for PC happening next month.

Article Summary Oro Interactive sets June 19 release for Murky Divers, a co-op diving game on PC.

Explore underwater horrors and comedy in an indie blend of Lethal Company and Subnautica.

Tackle existential threats from krakens to cops while piloting a sonar-guided 'blind' sub.

Collect and shred evidence of failed experiments to earn credits and upgrade your equipment.

Indie game developer Embers and publisher Oro Interactive have revealed their latest game, Murky Divers, and have already given it a release date. This is a bit of a mesh of genres, as you're getting a co-op diving game that has bits of horror and comedy melded throughout. You and a team of others are tasked with taking care of your employer's failed experiments, which he's been conducting underwater so no one else can see what they're up to. The team has been saying its a cross between Lethal Company and Subnautica, and it's not a bad description. The game will be released on PC via Steam on June 19.

Murky Divers

In Murky Divers, you and your team coordinate and pilot a "blind" sub to reach a new wreck, relying on sonar to navigate. From legal dangers like the police, to existential ones like krakens, there are plenty of hazards for you to watch out for and avoid. On the sub, you can spend credits earned on previous wrecks to buy items and modules that give you a better chance of success on your next expedition. Once you reach a wreck, it's time to disembark and dive into these underwater death traps filled with dangerous creatures eager to make you their next meal. Your goal is to find and extract dead bodies, or parts of them, that serve as evidence of your lab's unethical experiments, take them back to your sub and shred them to destroy the evidence.

Use your caddie to extract dead bodies from the wrecks that used to be labs. But be careful! There are things lurking and oxygen might run out quicker than you expect.

Do not die: the wrecks are filled with dangers and creatures ready to kill you.

Destroy proof to gain credits: bring the bodies back to the sub and destroy them using a shredder.

