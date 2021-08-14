Music Game Developers Launch New ToneStone Software

Former music video game developers have launched a new piece of software called ToneStone, giving you the power to make any music. The compnay was founded by former Harmonix chief creative officer Greg LoPiccolo and game industry veteran of Valve and Amazon Games Tom Leonard, who are launching this new piece of software that will allow anyne to make music without having any real training. You can make your own music, remix other people's songs, play around with a unique kind of music track that will allow you to pretty much do whatever you'd like. Right now, ToneStone is currently in private beta. However, early adopters can sign up here to try out the very early stages of the platform. You can also read more about it below and check out a video about it to see what it can do as we wai tto find out when it will launch.

"We want anyone to be able to express themselves through music, to collaborate, and to share their music," said Greg LoPiccolo, co-founder and CEO, ToneStone. "The last decade has seen key innovations to lower the barrier of entry for media creation and sharing across video, photos, and recently games, but there's no music platform that combines being accessible, comprehensive and enjoyable. By bringing together what we have learned from games and interactivity to music, we believe ToneStone can enable that radical leap for the creator generation of music."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: ToneStone – A new musical creativity platform (https://youtu.be/x4gazyLegSg)

ToneStone is designed to be highly approachable; people with little-to-no experience can begin creating music within seconds, instead of spending hours learning complicated software. Leveraging the deep interactive entertainment background of its founders, ToneStone is integrating proven game mechanics to elegantly guide progression. Integrated progression and achievement systems will keep users engaged, and encourage exploration and experimentation. Multiplayer options will also allow users to create and modify tracks together simultaneously online. Creators will be able to share their own music directly on social media platforms, or download the tracks for use in broadcasts, livestreams, VODs, interactive experiences and other projects. ToneStone allows shorter formats like loops and beats as well as complete songs. With community-driven source material made available to everyone, musicians will be able to monetize their work and build up their fanbases.