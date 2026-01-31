Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Byking Inc., my hero academia, My Hero Academia All’s Justice

My Hero Academia: All's Justice Drops Full Roster Video

Check out the latest video for My Hero Academia: All's Justice as the developers reveal the entire playable roster ahead of launch

Article Summary Discover the entire playable roster unveiled for My Hero Academia: All's Justice in a brand-new video preview

Experience 3v3 team battles with tag mechanics, offering deep combo potential and strategic character swaps

Unleash devastating Plus Ultra Combos and use Rising! mode for enhanced power and comeback potential in fights

Choose from a massive cast of U.A. students, Pro Heroes, and Villains, including Final War arc versions

Bandai Namco and developer Byking Inc. released a new video this week for My Hero Academia: All's Justice, as we get a better look at the game's roster. The five-minute video showcases the game's entire playable roster, as they go down the line in what is basically a who's who of the anime/manga series, as they're aiming to make this one of the biggest fighting titles the franchise has ever seen. Enjoy the video here as the game will be released for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles on February 6.

My Hero Academia: All's Justice

In My Hero Academia: All's Justice, players will engage in 3v3 battles where victory is achieved by eliminating every member of the opposing team. The tag team system allows players to switch between fighters, opening opportunities to extend combos, counter enemy tactics, or turn defense into offense with well-timed swaps. Combat revolves around four core actions: Target Combo, Counter Attack, Guard, and Unblockable Attack, alongside tactical options like Evade and Counter Crash to escape danger.

Players can build their Plus Ultra gauge for a chance to unleash the Plus Ultra Combo, a devastating finisher where all three fighters combine their quirk abilities for massive damage. Adding even more intensity to battles is Rising!, a special state that enhances attack power, movement speed, and recovery. Rising can be activated once the gauge is filled, giving players the edge they need to seize victory. When the fight comes down to a single character, Rising! activates automatically, turning the tide of battle.

My Hero Academia: All's Justice features an extensive cast of fan-favorite characters from across the anime and manga's full timeline, including fully powered versions from the Final War arc. Fans will be able to choose from U.A. students, Pro Heroes, and Villains in their most iconic forms, each with new move sets and visuals inspired by their final appearances. Players will take control of fan-favorite characters such as Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, All Might, Tomura Shigaraki, Himiko Toga and more, and they can utilize their unique Quirks to pummel and blast through opponents.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!