My Little Universe Receives Free Demo On Steam

You can check out a free demo of the game My Little Universe on Steam right now, as the team are planning a proper 2023 release.

Indie game developer Estoty and publisher SayGames have launched a brand new free demo for their upcoming game My Little Universe. The demo will give you a chance to experiment with your own little planet and try out a lot of the game's mechanics as you hammer away at resources with your pickaxe and shape the world as you see fit. The game will be released sometime this year, as the team is looking to publish it on Steam, Steam Deck, and Nintendo Switch.

"Crash-land on an island in the middle of an ocean on a far-away planet with nothing but a mighty pickaxe in hand in My Little Universe. Transform a small piece of land into an entire flourishing world. Chop down trees for wood, mine for precious metals and minerals, and search for other useful supplies with new additions to the ever-expanding map. Manage resources to widen the terrain, upgrade tools and equipment to traverse the cosmos and explore other other planets."

"Create entire continents by growing, digging, slashing, crafting, and more. Unlock new tiles, discover new locations, and strengthen the five different types of gear. Level up and become a master at gathering materials, boosting efficiency by increasing the power of the pickaxe and other instruments. Meet other adept crafters to help convert the world's bounties into substantial reserves for varied uses. Journey across ten different planet worlds, each with their own goods to discover, buildings to construct, and enemies to encounter."

"Keep a sword at the ready, as each new hex of land may hide new monsters. Eight species of enemies, including alien fungi, brutish ogres, and towering treefolk, stand to put an end to the planet's evolution and guard unique rewards! Slice through them with a properly smithed sword, or chip away at them with evasive tactics. Cruising through the different realms of existence can be lonesome… Call on up to three friends to help travel across the multi-dimensional planes and reveal the secrets scattered across the depths of space."

