Mysterious Mega Pokémon Debuts In Pokémon GO In August 2022

Speculation is currently running wild within the Pokémon GO community regarding a mysterious aspect of this past week's content announcement for August 2022. The announcement details Mega Raids for the entire month except for one slot, which was left unannounced. The placement of this mysterious Mega Raid feature, along with datamined information, has led trainers to speculate over which Mega will be released. Let's take a look ourselves.

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this August 2022:

Sunday, July 31st, 2022, at 10 AM until Wednesday, August 10th, 2022 at 10 AM: Mega Abomsanow

Mega Abomsanow Wednesday, August 10th, 2022, at 10 AM until Thursday, August 18th, 2022 at 10 AM: TBA

TBA Thursday, August 18th, 2022, at 10 AM until Thursday, August 25th, 2022 at 10 AM: Mega Slowbro

Mega Slowbro Thursday, August 25th, 2022, at 10 AM until Wednesday, August 31st, 2022 at 10 AM: Mega Ampharos

So what is happening from Wednesday, August 10th, 2022, at 10 AM until Thursday, August 18th, 2022, at 10 AM that has Trainers speculating? That would be the annual Bug Out! event. This upcoming event paired with a datamine suggesting that this Mega was updated in the game, has led Trainers to expect Pokémon GO will soon release the Bug/Steel-type Pokémon…

Mega Scizor!

In addition to this Mega Raid rotation, we can now confirm the following Tier Five raids for Pokémon GO in August 2022:

Sunday, July 31st, 2022 at 10 AM until Wednesday, August 10th, 2022 at 10 AM: Palkia

Palkia Wednesday, August 10th, 2022 at 10 AM until Thursday, August 18th, 2022 at 10 AM: Genesect (Drive TBA, Shiny-capable)

Genesect (Drive TBA, Shiny-capable) Thursday, August 18th, 2022 at 10 AM until Wednesday, August 31st, 2022 at 10 AM: Zacian & Zamazenta

The Raid Hours for the month of August 2022 are:

August 3rd, 2022, at 6 AM- 7 PM: Palkia

Palkia August 10th, 2022, at 6 AM- 7 PM: Genesect (Drive TBA)

Genesect (Drive TBA) August 17th, 2022, at 6 AM- 7 PM: Genesect (Drive TBA)

Genesect (Drive TBA) August 24th, 2022, at 6 AM- 7 PM: Zacian

Zacian August 31st, 2022, at 6 AM- 7 PM: Zamazenta