MythWalker Adds New Tethering Feature In Latest Update

MythWalker has a new update for you to download this morning, as the mobile game as a new tethering festure for players to try

Article Summary MythWalker introduces Tethering, allowing up to three players to explore together from anywhere in the world.

Tethering lets friends join a lead player’s local city, tackling quests and battling enemies as a team.

New Wyldevae adversaries appear, each with unique abilities and items across different Mytherra regions.

Fresh quests dive deeper into Mytherra lore, with rewards increasing for larger cooperative groups.

Mobile developer and publisher NantGames dropped a new update for MythWalker this morning, adding the new Tethering feature to the mechanics. Tethering has been designed to enables real-time cooperative play between friends, no matter where you may be in the world. It provides a convenience for three players to "tether together" and explore all of the streets of the city you're inmore effectively without having to be together in person We have more details below as you can experience it when you update the game.

MythWalker – Tethering Feature

Tethering is a new, groundbreaking feature that allows players to have global synchronous gameplay for up to three players. Up to two players can join a lead friend to explore the leader's local landscape together. For example, a player in New York and another in Tokyo can tether to a lead friend in London, and together they can explore the streets of London as a party. Together they can complete story quests, battle enemies and gather resources. The more players in a party the better rewards. The content updates also introduce new adversaries called Wyldevae. Don't be fooled by these alluring beings, as they are known to be tricksters. These fairy creatures found throughout Mytherra are tough adversaries. Three kinds of Wyldevae live throughout Mytherra, each dropping unique items and abilities when defeated in battle:

Bergavae are found in Mountain regions and resemble moths

Strandavae are found on Islands and embody characteristics of fish

Fennavae are found in Swamps and resemble dragonflies

Players will also encounter new quests related to the Wyldevae, giving more insight into the motivations of these fascinating but deadly creatures. These robust content additions come on the heel of game updates in April, which added over 20 new quests to MythWalker. Among the new content introduced, players were transported to Stonehenge to complete a quest, were given a hobgoblin ally in battle for certain quests, and more. Diving deeper into lore that is central to MythWalker, players explored the storylines of the Pirates and Drakates – two prominent groups of adversaries in Mytherra.

