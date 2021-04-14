Nacon Announces WRC 10 With A Release Date & Trailer

Nacon and KT Racing have announced WRC 10 is on the way this year, which will celebrate 50 years of World Rally Championship. The game will be improving everything from WRC 9 and building upon all of the success of the game as you will be doing your best to finish the 2021 season atop the winner's podium. This version of the game will be coming with six historic rallies including Acropolis, San Remo, Germany, and Argentina. You'll have access to 20+ legendary cars, including Alpine, Audi, Lancia, Subaru, Ford, Mitsubishi, Toyota, and more. There are also four brand-new rallies that will take you to locations like Estonia, Croatia, Belgium, and Spain. Along with the ability to compete as one of the 52 official teams of the 2021 season across WRC, WRC2, WRC3, and Junior WRC. We got more info for you below as the game will be released on PC and all three major consoles, including next-gen, on September 2nd, 2021.

50 Years Of Rallying To celebrate 50 years of the competition, WRC 10 offers a unique anniversary edition, bursting with new features and driving thrills. A retrospective mode offers players the chance to relive 19 events that have shaped the history of the Championship. These challenging special stages put drivers' skills to the test by imposing conditions specific to each era. Drive six historic rallies, including the legendary Acropolis Rally (Greece) and Rallye Sanremo (Italy), with over 20 of the WRC's most iconic cars: Alpine, Audi, Lancia, Subaru, Ford, Mitsubishi, Toyota… With more content than ever, fans will love WRC 10 and its homage to 50 years of rallying. Even More Immersive The physics, which have already been praised by critics and drivers in WRC 9, have been further improved to offer players an even more realistic experience. Control of aerodynamic forces, the turbo and braking have received particular attention on all surfaces, so that WRC 10 recreates ever more accurate and intense driving sensations. Immersion has also been increased with a completely reworked audio design for this new edition. Experience rallying as if you are there! Create Your Own WRC 10 Team The hugely popular Career mode has also been improved with a new livery editor and the chance to create your own team. You can now apply your own colours to championship cars to complement the 52 official teams of the 2021 season. Take up the challenge with your own custom team!