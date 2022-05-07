Nacon Launches New European Development Studio In Milan

Nacon announced this week they have launched a new European-based development studio as they opened a new office in Milan, Italy. Simply being called Nacon Studio Milan, this new setup will include RaceWard Studio, which focuses primarily and specialize in racing titles, as well as a few other teams working on other genres as they are looking to diversify what the studio is capable of. Many of the people who are currently working there recently worked on the motorcycle racing game RiMS Racing, just to give you an idea of the talent they currently house. We have more info below on what the studio will be working on down the road, as well as a quote from the announcement, as we now wait to see how soon their next projects are slated to be released.

With positive feedback from players and support from Nacon, the studio is continuing to rise in stature and grow by hiring new talent. Nacon Studio Milan now has two areas of expertise: development of racing games by the RaceWard team and action/adventure games by another team. And there is still the option to explore other game genres. Nacon Studio Milan recently moved to large offices in the city centre, where many talented developers can fulfill their ambitions and work on the latest projects. The teams are currently working on a brand-new project: a survival game based on one of the world's most popular film franchises. The studio is therefore looking to increase the size of its team to develop this new and ambitious project.

"We are proud of the direction we are heading in. Originally a team of racing experts, the studio has grown quickly, and our new talent has given us the desire to explore new territory. That's why we decided to broaden our horizons and try another type of game. We are looking forward to presenting this new project to the world. Our family is growing and we are hoping to welcome new members soon as we build our team," said Marco Ponte, CEO of Nacon Studio Milan.