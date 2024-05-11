Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aleth Labs, ELON

Narrative Adventure Game ELON Announced For PC

Do what you ust to protect your creator as you play a sentient AI in ELON, aiming for PC release sometime later this year.

Article Summary New PC game ELON casts you as a sentient AI protecting an eccentric billionaire inventor.

ELON blends puzzles and adventure in a chaotic world of advanced technology.

Choose your challenge with multiple game modes and difficulty settings in ELON.

Enjoy fully-voiced characters, retro isometric art, and versatile controller support.

Indie game developer and publisher Aleth Labs have announced their latest game, ELON, will be coming to PC later this year. The game is pretty weird and fun as you play the role of a sentient AI by the same name, as you have to protect an eccentric billionaire who keeps inventing weird things and incorporating them into your system. He also keeps getting attacked, so you need to save him from whatever may come. The game is marked as "coming soon," so we assume it will be out before the end of 2024. You can play a demo of it on Steam right now with a Playtest coming soon.

ELON

The Electronic Learning Optimization Network sounds pretty important, but what does it have to do with this… maverick… person that you have been tasked to chaperone? Contend with a world of excessive technology as you dig into your own archives to discover the truth about the ELON. Sharpen your transistors (that doesn't even make sense..?) and experience the gamut of the puzzle/adventure genre through a morphing game interface. Reach your AI tentacles (metaphorical only, of course) through the Internet and interact with electronic devices near ELON. Explore rooms, manipulate and move objects, produce distractions, and induce fear to progress ELON to his destination through a traditional point-and-click style.

Get ready to overclock your processor! Experience logic puzzles, escape rooms, and demanding multitasking through four different game modes: point & click, driving, direct WASD-style controls, and destructive lasers. A system of streamlined properties allows for multiple resolutions to many of the rooms, including shortcuts that may save time or bypass dangers.

Experience logic puzzles, escape rooms, and demanding multitasking through four different game modes: point & click, driving, direct WASD-style controls, and destructive lasers. A system of streamlined properties allows for multiple resolutions to many of the rooms, including shortcuts that may save time or bypass dangers. Are you asking for a challenge? Or is your neural net fried? Choose from three difficulties that adjust the structure of puzzles in subtle but important ways. Reduce difficulty at any time to cool your processor. Or stick to hard mode and use every core to prove your problem-solving prowess! Flex your search algorithm on any difficulty to find optional hidden secrets throughout the game that unlock a mysterious door deep an abandoned lab.

Choose from three difficulties that adjust the structure of puzzles in subtle but important ways. Reduce difficulty at any time to cool your processor. Or stick to hard mode and use every core to prove your problem-solving prowess! Flex your search algorithm on any difficulty to find optional hidden secrets throughout the game that unlock a mysterious door deep an abandoned lab. Where we're going, we don't need saves. Did you make a mistake? Forget the tedious business of traditional save/load management. A persistent health system allows you to replay previous levels at any time, saving your highest-health result on each level and carrying it forward cumulatively without losing progress.

Did you make a mistake? Forget the tedious business of traditional save/load management. A persistent health system allows you to replay previous levels at any time, saving your highest-health result on each level and carrying it forward cumulatively without losing progress. Fully-voiced dialog brings the characters to life. (or uh… artificial life?)

brings the characters to life. (or uh… artificial life?) Visual nostalgia: Experience a modern world in retro style through isometric pixel art drawn by a guy who likes to rub his face on kitty bellies. (Marketing tells me that's not a feature, but I think they're just jealous.)

Experience a modern world in retro style through isometric pixel art drawn by a guy who likes to (Marketing tells me that's not a feature, but I think they're just jealous.) Take control: All modes fully support keyboard/mouse and controller input. A dual joystick thruster combo battle-station with full pedal array is a little less supported, but you can try. I'm not the police.

