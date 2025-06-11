Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Above The Desk, Above The Snow, Wandering Wizard

Narrative Management Game Above The Snow Announced

Above The Snow is an all-new narrative management game in which you play a member of the shelter crew in the Alps in the 1960's

Indie game developer Above The Desk and publisher Wandering Wizard have revealed their new narrative management game, which they're calling Above The Snow. The game will have you playing as a member of the shelter crew at a resort in the French Alps, where you'll be tasked with managing the place and attending to needs in the area. Oh, and you have a cute dog to help you out and keep you company! Enjoy the trailer here as the game currently has no planned release date.

Above The Snow

Above the Snow will take players to the snow-covered Alps, where they will be tasked with building their own mountain lodge. It will serve as a safe haven for weary travelers seeking rest, companionship, and shelter from looming blizzards and avalanches. A cozy bed, a warm fireplace, a cup of hot cocoa, and a few great stories – it may sound simple, but it's all a lodge guest really needs. Creating an exceptional mountain resort will be possible thanks to a ragtag crew of chaotic characters led by the player. The key to success lies in teamwork, synergy, and combining talents so everyone can shine in their own way. All of this under the watchful, sleepy eye of a friendly St. Bernard named Brutus. The creators at Above the Desk aim to make their game a cozy and relaxing experience.

The lodge owner will be responsible for getting everything ready to welcome guests. This means providing not only comfortable rooms but also attractions that will make the stay more enjoyable. A key part of the role will be managing finances – satisfied guests are more likely to return, helping to build the lodge's reputation and boost its income. Another important aspect of the job involves expanding the mountain resort by adding new buildings, increasing capacity, and enhancing the overall visitor experience. Just don't forget to keep your guests in good spirits – after all, a happy, well-rested climber is a safe climber! The fun doesn't stop at the four walls of the lodge – players can blaze their own trails through the vast alpine wilderness. Designing and creating routes means customizing challenges to fit the guests' skills and preferences, like including camp spots, avoiding dangerous areas, or leading paths to summits, ski slopes, historical sites, and other destinations. Additionally, a special task system lets players take on rescue missions and transport supplies – all while using realistic land and air vehicles inspired by authentic 1960s technology.

