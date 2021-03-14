Narrative Puzzler Fire Tonight Is Coming In Q2 2021

Way Down Deep and developer Reptoid Games announced their latest game Fire Tonight during The MIX's Game Dev Direct. The game itself is a pop0culture reference as it was inspired by a song from synth-pop band Information Society's 1990 album Hack called"Fire Tonight". In fact, going back and listening to the track, it's pretty much a blueprint for the narrative of the story you'll be playing. The game will have you following a couple's journey to reconnect with each other as the city they live in is burning to the ground. Throughout the adventure, the young couple must find safety in the middle of the flames, overcome their personal hang-ups with themselves and each other, and ultimately reunite without the help of modern tools as the whole game takes place in the '90s. You can check out screenshots and the trailer below as the game is set to come out sometime this Summer for PC and the Nintendo Switch.

Maya and Devin are separated in a city on fire. In the year 1990, before cell phones or Internet. They're on their own, wondering about the choices that brought them here, how they met, and what the future might hold. Inspired by Information Society's song of the same name, Fire Tonight is a lighthearted but thoughtful walk through the story of a relationship. A story about believing in each other when the whole world tries to keep them apart. Maya sets out to find her way across the city by car, train, roller skate and rooftop all while avoiding police barricades, traffic jams and the spreading fire. Confined to his small apartment, Devin anxiously awaits Maya's arrival. He reminisces about their time together as he looks at all the mementos scattered around his place. Will Maya and Devin be able to find each other before the city is engulfed in flames?

https://youtu.be/hIBWuh9E0vo Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: FireTonight Gameplay Footage (https://youtu.be/hIBWuh9E0vo)