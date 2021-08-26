NBA 2K22 Reveals More WNBA Features & Next-Gen Console Plans

2K Games released a new Courtside Report today for NBA 2K22 going more in-depth on the WNBA additions and next-gen console plans. The WNBA mode, which will be called "The W", will introduce an all-new badge progression system and experience, along with three playable off-day experiences where you experience life beyond the court, as well as different ways to connect with friends online. Especially for next-gen consoles as there will be additional features for both PS5 and XSX. We have a few notes below with screenshots of the game's features for you to check out.

Building off last year's unveil of The W, this year continues to enhance the WNBA mode with added realism and more ways to experience the league both on and off the court: New Player Progression – With a new badge progression feature, players will be able to earn badges to improve their games as they embark on the journey to become WNBA legends. Competing on the court or grinding it out in practice, players will be able to equip and upgrade badges to customize their MyPLAYER builds based on their unique specialties.

Off-Day Experience – The W introduces three new playable activities to make off-days count. Scrimmages, team practices, and contact workouts provide the opportunity for players to hone their craft as they develop throughout the season. In a franchise first, historic and current WNBA stars can be challenged in contact workouts to acquire new skills on one's own path to greatness;

The W Online – Returning to NBA 2K22 for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S consoles, The W Online brings new ways to connect with the 2K community. Players will be able to link up with friends before the matchmaking process to take to the court as a team. By playing games in The W Online, players will be able to earn Season XP as they level up to earn new prizes and awards.