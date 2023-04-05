NBA 2K23 Reveals Details To Season Six Launching April 7th Season Six has been announced for NBA 2K23, as 2K Games will launch the new content this Friday, April 7th.

2K Games has dropped new details to Season Six of NBA 2K23, coming to the game this week as it launches on April 7th. The season will bring about new additions and changes to the game, with new content and rewards being added to MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and The W. This season will also include six new tracks from a number of curated artists specifically chosen for the game, all of whom will be featured in the soundtrack and at Club 2K. We got more notes from he devs below before it launches this Friday, and you can get finer details in the latest Courtside Report.

"In NBA 2K23 Season 6, players will prepare for the NBA Playoffs and the start of the WNBA season with NBA star Luka Dončić and WNBA legend Sue Bird. Bird has already built her legacy by winning four WNBA titles with the Seattle Storm, while Dončić is currently building his own with the Dallas Mavericks. Both players are looking to dominate in Season 6 as featured heroes."

MyCAREER additions include all-new apparel brands and rewards for players to unlock, including a Level 30 Jetpack (Xbox One & PS4), a Level 40 Glider (Xbox Series X | S & PS5), and a GOAT Mascot (Xbox One & PS4). Players can also unlock Core Badge Pattern Package 2 (Xbox Series X | S & PS5) as a Level 39 Reward in Season 6.

additions include all-new apparel brands and rewards for players to unlock, including a Level 30 Jetpack (Xbox One & PS4), a Level 40 Glider (Xbox Series X | S & PS5), and a GOAT Mascot (Xbox One & PS4). Players can also unlock Core Badge Pattern Package 2 (Xbox Series X | S & PS5) as a Level 39 Reward in Season 6. MyTEAM will feature the return of Hero cards, with a Ruby Shaquille O'Neal as the Level 1 reward that can evolve up to Diamond-rated if his Evolution requirements are completed, a Ruby Sue Bird Coach Card as the Level 2 reward and a Dark Matter Hakeem Olajuwon as the Level 40 reward. To help you along the way to Level 40, three collections will be released throughout Season 6 with powered-up heroes ready to grace their presence on the MyTEAM battlegrounds. Season 6 will also feature the return of the Holographic, Unicorn, and Fire Basketball Cards.

will feature the return of Hero cards, with a Ruby Shaquille O'Neal as the Level 1 reward that can evolve up to Diamond-rated if his Evolution requirements are completed, a Ruby Sue Bird Coach Card as the Level 2 reward and a Dark Matter Hakeem Olajuwon as the Level 40 reward. To help you along the way to Level 40, three collections will be released throughout Season 6 with powered-up heroes ready to grace their presence on the MyTEAM battlegrounds. Season 6 will also feature the return of the Holographic, Unicorn, and Fire Basketball Cards. The W updates feature all-new weekly and season rewards, including a Sandy Brondello Coach Card, NBA 2K23 T-Shirts, and more. Additional updates include Team Boosts, clothing bundles, and more.

updates feature all-new weekly and season rewards, including a Sandy Brondello Coach Card, NBA 2K23 T-Shirts, and more. Additional updates include Team Boosts, clothing bundles, and more. 2K Beats includes new songs from some of 2K's favorite artists at the moment, curated especially for 2K Beats. Featured artists include Premo RIce, Trippie Redd & Lil B, King Louie, Jovanie, ChapD & JohnG and Angel McCoughtry.