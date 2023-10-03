Posted in: 2K Games, Games, Mobile Games, NBA 2K | Tagged: nba, NBA 2K24, NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition

NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition Is Coming To Apple Arcade

2K Games revealed that the mobile version of their popular NBA series, NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition, will be released on Apple Arcade.

2K Games revealed today that they will be releasing the mobile title NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition on Apple Arcade, as it will launch later this month. The game will come with all of the things you know and love from the series, crunched down into a playable mobile title, with some special additions that are only accessible on this version of the game. We have more info on it below as the game will launch on October 24.

"Along with the return of The Greatest mode, this year, players can customize their indoor MyCOURT, hone their skills, and then invite their friends via Game Center to witness their greatness. Players can experience a variety of features and modes with NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition. In a special tribute to the 25th anniversary of the NBA 2K franchise, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Allen Iverson will grace the cover of NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition. "

MyCAREER : In MyCAREER, players start their NBA journey, from a young rookie to an NBA superstar. Gain fans and unlock endorsements from iconic brands such as Nike, Jordan, and Adidas. Players can create their avatar and customize their fit with new shoes, accessories, outfits, and custom tattoos.

: In MyCAREER, players start their NBA journey, from a young rookie to an NBA superstar. Gain fans and unlock endorsements from iconic brands such as Nike, Jordan, and Adidas. Players can create their avatar and customize their fit with new shoes, accessories, outfits, and custom tattoos. The Greatest: Players can challenge new GOATs and unlock a whole new lineup of NBA Superstars and Legends. They'll build the team of their wildest dreams as they take on other squads in the ultimate showdown with the Greatest Fantasy Team Challenge.

Players can challenge new GOATs and unlock a whole new lineup of NBA Superstars and Legends. They'll build the team of their wildest dreams as they take on other squads in the ultimate showdown with the Greatest Fantasy Team Challenge. The Association : Fans become the GM and Head Coach of their favorite NBA Franchise and build their NBA dream team in The Association. Manage the NBA roster and make trades, sign free agents, scout up-and-coming prospects, and control the team's finances.

: Fans become the GM and Head Coach of their favorite NBA Franchise and build their NBA dream team in The Association. Manage the NBA roster and make trades, sign free agents, scout up-and-coming prospects, and control the team's finances. Play Now: Players pick their favorite NBA team and play against rivals from around the NBA in 5v5 basketball games. Fans can also select their favorite players and play street basketball in 1v1, 3v3, or 5v5 on blacktop court. New this year, players can sit courtside with Spectator mode and play games matching the NBA season with NBA Today.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!