NBA Bounce Announced For PC & Consoles This Fall

The NBA is getting a new video game directed at younger players, as NBA Bounce will arrive for both PC and consoles sometime this Fall

Developer Unfinished Pixel and publisher Outright Games have partnered with the NBA for a new video game called NBA Bounce. This is a family-friendly basketball game where you can create your own players for any team you wish, designed however you want to look, and then team up with a group of official NBA mascots to play a game of hoops. The game has no set release date beyond the idea that it will be out sometime this Fall, likely in time for the next NBA season. For now, enjoy the teaser trailer.

NBA Bounce

A new game is about to commence, and fans will have to perfect both the basic and more complex moves to lead their team to victory on the court. With four unique modes featuring various game structures, from a quick match to a full season, 32 challenges to win trophies, and new collectibles to unlock, fans can experience fast, fun, and rewarding basketball gameplay. With customizable male and female avatars that include options to adjust head size, skin tones, facial features, clothing, and accessories, fans can create a player that accurately represents themselves or get imaginative by creating a wacky and hilarious cartoon player.

Additionally, all of the official NBA mascots will take to the court as unlockable playable characters, giving eager fans the chance to play as mascots from teams like the Chicago Bulls, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Miami Heat , and the Milwaukee Bucks. Designed with even the youngest basketball players in mind, the game includes tutorials, intuitive controls, and three difficulty levels, so fans will be able to shoot, dribble, and dunk at their own pace to experience complete independent play. No one will need to be benched; with up to 4-player local multiplayer, the entire family can jump in for a friendly game and create impactful memories together.

