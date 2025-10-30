Posted in: Games, NBA, Video Games | Tagged: basketball, nba, NBA The Run, Play By Play Studios

NBA The Run Announced For 202 Release On PC & Consoles

Get ready to play streetball with your favorite NBA superstars of today, as NBA The Run has been announced for a 2026 release

Article Summary NBA The Run brings streetball action with real NBA stars and fictional legends for PC and consoles in 2026.

Battle on iconic courts worldwide, from Venice Beach to The Tenement in the Philippines, in solo or squad play.

Enjoy fast, smooth online matches powered by true rollback netcode for seamless streetball gameplay.

Legendary voice Bobbito Garcia adds energy as the in-game announcer with dynamic play-by-play commentary.

Play By Play Studios has teamed up with the NBA for a new video game, as they revealed NBA The Run this week. As you can see from the imagery here, the game basically takes NBA stars you know from all 30 teams and puts them into a world where everyone is playing streetball with each other. They are still representing the teams they are currently on in street gear, which we assume is made up of officially licensed gear you can buy from their respective shops, which is kind of hilarious to us. But hey, they're pushing to make one-on-one streetball a thing in this one, so yeah, we get they'd want you to think they're playing in $80 jerseys and hoodies. We have more info and the trailer here as the game is aiming for a 2026 release.

In NBA The Run, you'll play as some of your favorite current NBA stars along with fictional streetball legends, going to legendary streetball courts spanning the globe including Venice Beach, and The Tenement in Taguig, Philippines. Every last detail is handcrafted – the players, the courts and every single hand-keyed animation come together to deliver a truly curated experience that puts NBA The Run in a lane of its own.

Play Solo or Squads – the choice is yours. In either mode, you'll face off against the best of the best in Knockout Tournaments on legendary streetball courts, stacking up the W's to become the GOAT of NBA The Run. Gameplay is fast, fluid and perfectly responsive thanks to the game's true rollback netcode system, ensuring smooth online play that makes every trick, signature block and high flying alley-oop all the more satisfying. Announcing all the action will be Bobbito Garcia — legendary DJ, author, and iconic video game voice adding his endless energy, enthusiasm and original sazón to every call.

