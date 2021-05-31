Necromunda: Hired Gun Reveals The Opening Cinematic

Necromunda: Hired Gun is set to release tomorrow, but before that, we got a look at the opening cinematic for the game. We've been seeing bits and pieces of the game so far as they have been doing the usual slow rollout of content to get you hyped about the game, but this is the first time we're truly seeing some of the art that's gone into the game beyond gameplay. This video truly shows off the kind of place Necromunda is and the depths of the place for people who have only imagined it when playing Warhammer 40K. It's an interesting little masterpiece of a world that hardcore fans of the franchise will enjoy looking at and eventually exploring. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will drop on June 1st on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Become a Hired Gun. The money's good, the dog's loyal, and the gun's reliable. Embark on a fast-paced, violent, and thrilling FPS set in the darkest reaches of Warhammer 40,000's most infamous hive city. Navigate an ocean of crime and corruption to balance the bloody ecosystem of Necromunda as a merciless hired gun. The money's good, the dog's loyal, and the gun's reliable – but can you survive the hunt? Necromunda: Hired Gun is an indie fast-paced, violent, and thrilling FPS set in the darkest reaches of Warhammer 40,000's most infamous hive city. For the right price, eliminate the most notorious gangers and mutants. Your armory is a sprawling arsenal. Your body is enhanced with a dozen customizable augments to run on walls and leap over chasms. Your cyber-mastiff will sniff out and kill enemies for you, while your grappling hook allows quick, agile traversal of the massive environments.