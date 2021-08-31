Nerds Gummy Clusters Reveals New Dungeons & Dragons Packaging

Today Nerds candy along with Dungeons & Dragons revealed the packaging for the new Nerds Gummy Clusters with a D&D theme. The new packaging, which we saw from the hard candy back in June, rolls out on September 1st as we see the fun characters with D&D themes move over to the gummy side of things. Along with the new packaging, they are throwing a contest for you to snag a prize pack of D&D items! We have more info on the contest for you here as you should be looking out for these bags immediately to both enter and enjoy.

Starting September 1 through December 2021, fans who purchase Nerds Gummy Clusters or Rainbow Nerds Theater Box Dungeons & Dragons packaging can upload their receipt to enter the legendary world of Dungeons & Dragons and join an exclusive campaign called Restoring Harmony. After uploading the first receipt, fans will gain access to a single PDF adventure and character sheet that can be run in under an hour by a Dungeon Master and one player taking on the role of a Nerds character starting at level one. Restoring Harmony features the six different Nerds characters, each representing a different type of Nerds personality: Curiosity, Creativity, Spontaneity, Deep Thinking, Logic and Humor. And this time, each will be transformed into iconic Dungeons & Dragons classes. Uploading more receipts will give access to more Nerdscharacter sheets and adventures, and, after all six have been played, fans' seventh upload will unlock the final adventure with the entire party at third level which concludes the Restoring Harmony story. The sweet adventures focus on each of the Nerds characters and how they join forces and become better together. They are perfectly family-friendly and easy-to-start for Nerds fans new to Dungeons & Dragons.

Nerds Gummy Clusters and Rainbow Nerds Theater Box Dungeons & Dragons packaging will also give fans the chance to win a D&D prize pack through the Restoring Harmony sweepstakes running from September 1 through December 2021. Fans will qualify for a chance to win several prizes including the D&D Starter Set, D&D Essentials Kit, Players Handbook, Monster Manual, and Dungeon Master's Guide. Entries must be 13+ and reside in an eligible country, no purchase necessary. Nerds and D&D lovers alike can head here for the full info!