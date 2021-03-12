NetEase Games & Codemasters Officially Announce Racing Master

NetEase Games and Codemasters have a new mobile racing title on the way as both companies announced Racing Master today. This particular game is a real-time simulation racing game that was created through a combination of Unreal 4 Engine and Codemasters' proprietary EGO technology. The companies are boasting that with this combo, players will experience "intense, authentic racing with precision-engineered vehicles". You will get to race with hundreds of real cars from brands like Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, Koenigsegg, and Aston Martin, all trying to becoming a racing champion. The game will be available on both iOS and Android during its beta test, which you can register for at the link above. We got a couple of quotes from both companies about the game as well as the trailer for you below.

"I've always wanted to create a high-quality, realistic racing game." Bo Zhang, the Producer of Racing Master at NetEase Games, commented, "I am beyond grateful and truly honored to have this opportunity to fulfil my aspiration. With Racing Master, we set out to provide a platform for players to spark their passion for racing and experience the thrill of realistic driving!" Ming Huang, the Supervisor of the game, added, "Partnering with Codemasters gives us the confidence, we need to achieve our goals and create a mobile racing game that can stand out amongst the rest." "As leaders in the racing category, we are excited to finally tell the world about Racing Master, the result of our strategic partnership with NetEase Games," said Clive Moody, SVP Product Development at Codemasters. "NetEase Games shares the same passion and vision that's needed to deliver a best-in-class racing experience. Taking the world's most aspirational supercars, Racing Master is rooted in automotive culture and provides authentic wheel-to-wheel action for the mobile platform."