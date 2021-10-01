Neverwinter Announces New Campaign Called Echoes Of Prophecy

Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios have a brand new campaign coming to Neverwinter as players will experience Echoes Of Prophecy. The Cult of the Dragon, one of the deadliest and most frequent cults to pop up in the Forgotten Realms, has returned in this epic three-tier campaign. Starting today you can experience the first milestone called A Tear In The Weave, where you will have to uncover the mystery behind the cult's latest return. This also comes with a bunch of new content for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation players all at once which includes epic rewards, deadly enemies, quests, and more. The next two milestones will open up on the first of the month for both November and December. We have some details here with the trailer, and you can get more info on the latest developer blog.

In Echoes of Prophecy, rumors of disturbances in the Weave have begun to swirl about as unfamiliar faces begin appearing alongside the population of Protector's Enclave. Alongside the legendary Sage of Shadowdale, Elminster Aumar, players investigate this mysterious phenomenon and search for answers in hopes of bringing peace to Faerûn once more. Players will experience this evolving, epic campaign across three unique milestones — with the first milestone having players begin their investigation of the Cult of the Dragon's return. To successfully uncover the mystery, players must first band together to put a stop to the cult's powerful priests. The entire Echoes of Prophecy campaign leads up to a particularly scaly campaign for Neverwinter's next major module. Along the way in this adventure, players can unlock limited-time rewards, including a Neverwintan Hawk and the Neverwinter's Standard Artifact Package, by logging in, playing through the story and completing repeatable quests. Players who would like to earn additional cosmetic rewards, such as the Glistening Armor Transmute Set, and the Jewel of the North Artifact Package, can purchase the premium battle pass.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Neverwinter: Echoes of Prophecy Official Launch Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MtG9d0_uaCY)