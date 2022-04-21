Neverwinter Announces New Dragonslayer Campaign Coming This June

Gearbox Entertainment and Cryptic Studios have revealed the next expansion coming to Neverwinter with the Dragonslayer campaign. Revealed during the D&D Direct livestream, the upcoming update has been inspired by Fizban's Treasury of Dragons, as you will be getting all of the dragons from Dungeons & Dragons that you can handle. Here, you will become the dragonslayer hunting down chromatic dragons with the brand-new Dragon Hunt system, which will present a whole new set of challenges before you. Not to mention the additions of new battles, lairs, challenges, and rewards to the game. This update will also totally revamp the game's dragons to make them more fearsome, destructive, and epic, which will include a major content update to the "Temple of Tiamat" Trial featuring the five-headed dragon Tiamat. You can read more about it and check out the trailer below as the content will come to PC and consoles this June.

Following the events of Dragonbone Vale, the Shield of the North successfully drove Valindra Shadowmantle out of the Sword Coast, but not before she managed to cast a flawed version of the Scaleblight Mythal. The malevolent spell awakened countless dragons to the phenomenon of dragonsight, twisting their motivations and driving them to wild rage. The call for help sounds out once more in Dragonslayer, where players will need to hunt down these deadly dragons, alongside fellow dragonslayers in hopes of saving the Sword Coast. For the first time ever in Neverwinter, the new module Dragonslayer will allow players to experience a new Dragon Hunt system that lets them become one of Smeriduk Dragonbone's mighty dragonslayers to counterattack dragons in their very lairs. The new system will feature the option of battling various chromatic dragons – from icy White Dragons to cunning Black Dragons – of different ages (Young, Adult, Ancient) with each dragon type presenting its own unique set of challenges to overcome, lairs to explore and rewards to acquire. The upcoming update will also bring a complete revamp of Neverwinter's dragons, giving these deadly creatures all-new attacks, spells and the ability to take to the skies. Longtime veteran players and new players can also look forward to a major update for the beloved "Temple of Tiamat" Trial as the new version will feature new mechanics and challenges, along with Normal and Master difficulty options.