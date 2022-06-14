Neverwinter: Dragonslayer Officially Launches On PC & Consoles

Gearbox Publishing has officially launched Neverwinter: Dragonslayer today for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles with tons of content. If you wanted more dragons in your Dungeons & Dragons video game, this is it as you'll be getting all sorts of creatures from across the Forgotten Realms and more. Along with all the new content, which you can read about below, they have a new launch trailer showing off what the game has to offer. Enjoy the trailer as this is now live.

Dragonslayer Campaign – Become a dragonslayer as you join Smerdiuk Dragonbane's crew to hunt corrupted dragons threatening the Sword Coast.

Become a dragonslayer as you join Smerdiuk Dragonbane's crew to hunt corrupted dragons threatening the Sword Coast. Dragon Hunt System – Adventurers can make progress in the new campaign by taking on dragon slaying adventures with the new Dragon Hunt System, which offers the following new content: Battles Against Chromatic Dragons from the D&D Universe – Adventurers can take on thrilling battles against the five powerful chromatic dragons (Red, Blue, Green, White and Black) from the D&D universe. Whether adventurers hunt a vicious white dragon or a cunning green dragon, they will discover each chromatic dragon has a fighting style that matches its personality and elemental affinity. Epic Dragon Lairs – From the scorching heat within red dragon lairs to the bitter cold landscapes where white dragons lurk, adventurers can embark on a thrilling adventure across five distinct environments where dragons have made their lairs and hidden their vast treasure hordes. Customizable Hunts – Before adventurers begin their dragon hunt, they can customize it to fit their dragon slaying needs: Dragon Ages: Choose to hunt young dragons solo, adult dragons in a party of three, or the most powerful ancient dragons in a full party of five. The older the dragon, the greater the challenge and rewards! Hunt Modifiers: Make hunts more or less challenging by applying hunt modifiers. With over 10 unique modifiers to choose from and the option to upgrade them, adventurers can increase or decrease the strength of different dragons, impact how the hunt unfolds and change the types of rewards found after a successful battle. New Rewards – After a hard-fought hunt, Dragon parts obtained from a successful hunt can be used to forge powerful new rewards, like the Mighty Cuirass of the Dragon Hunter, from Smerdiuk Dragonbane's armorer.

Adventurers can make progress in the new campaign by taking on dragon slaying adventures with the new Dragon Hunt System, which offers the following new content: Remastered Dragons – Discover a complete remaster of Neverwinter's dragons, as these deadly creatures now have all-new visuals, attacks, spells and the ability to take to the skies.

– Discover a complete remaster of Neverwinter's dragons, as these deadly creatures now have all-new visuals, attacks, spells and the ability to take to the skies. Neverwinter: Dragonslayer – "Temple of Tiamat" Trial Remastered – Experience the epic battle against the ferocious 5-headed draconic goddess, Tiamat, like never before in the new version of the beloved "Temple of Tiamat" 10-player trial, bringing new mechanics, phases, enemies, along with Normal and Master difficulty options.

Experience the epic battle against the ferocious 5-headed draconic goddess, Tiamat, like never before in the new version of the beloved "Temple of Tiamat" 10-player trial, bringing new mechanics, phases, enemies, along with Normal and Master difficulty options. Normal & Master Difficulty Options Available for "The Crown of Keldegonn" Trial – Adventurers can now choose between Normal and Master difficulty in their fight against Valindra Shadowmantle and the dracolich Palhavorithyn in the 10-player trial, "The Crown of Keldegonn."

Adventurers can now choose between Normal and Master difficulty in their fight against Valindra Shadowmantle and the dracolich Palhavorithyn in the 10-player trial, "The Crown of Keldegonn." Tyranny of Dragons Epic Adventure Conversion – The Tyranny of Dragons campaign is now an Epic Adventure, making it even easier for adventurers to experience the story leading up to the "Temple of Tiamat" Trial. In addition, various quality of life improvements have been made, including quest bug fixes and smaller-scale Heroic Encounters.