Neverwinter: Mountain Of Flame Releases New Launch Trailer

Check otu the official launch trailer for Neverwinter: Mountain Of Flame as the latest expansion is available for PC and consoles.

Article Summary Neverwinter: Mountain Of Flame expansion launches for PC and consoles.

Confront the fire giant Gommoth in the reworked Mount Hotenow zone.

Lair of the Mad Dragon dungeon returns with updated challenges and rewards.

New quality of life updates include guild management improvements and a Battle Pass.

Arc Games and Cryptic Studios, along with Gearbox Publishing, dropped a new launch trailer for Neverwinter: Mountain of Flame, as the content is out today. The content takes you to Mount Hotenow as you'll have to take on the fire giant Gommoth before he unleases the destruction found within the volcano. Enjoy the trailer as the expansion is now live for PC and consoles.

Neverwinter: Mountain Of Flame

In the Mountain of Flame module, the smoking volcano, Mount Hotenow, is rumbling once again and threatening to erupt. The mighty fire giant Gommoth, who lives deep within the mountain, plans to use the growing magma to free the sleeping Primordial within the volcano. Adventurers must band together to do quell the flames and battle against Gommoth and his forces before the powers of the primordial destroy all of the Sword Coast! Heroes who take on this blazing adventure will find plenty of content in Neverwinter, including:

Unvaulted Adventure Zone – Mount Hotenow Prepare to quell the flames as the Mount Hotenow adventure zone will be unvaulted, re-worked and re-populated in this new module! In addition to dangerous lava flows and ashen geysers, Gommoth's elemental forces have overrun Mount Hotenow. Adventurers will encounter fire archons, twisted cultists, and other fire foes as they explore the craggy terrain. Reforged and Reborn Adventure Zone Reworked and re-populated, Mount Hotenow will burn like never before for an entirely new experience on the Sword Coast. Veteran players will come to find the adventure zone will have major visual and layout changes compared to when the zone was originally introduced. Players will assist the dwarven expedition and strike at Gommoth's forces in the very heart of Mount Hotenow. Fire Giant Lockdowns Gommoth's forces patrol the mountain, looking for intruders. When adventurers inflict enough destruction on Gommoth's forces, he will unleash his mighty lieutenants, towering giants bent on your fiery doom.

Unvaulted Dungeon – Lair of the Mad Dragon Under the guidance of prophet Rohini, Ashmadi cultists have overrun Helm's Hold for the Hex Locus, an artifact with the power to piece realities and warp the nature of beings. Rohini has warped the mind of a green dragon Chartilifax to guard the Hex Locus. Convinced his true form is a green elf and subservient to Rohini's wishes, Chartilifax stands guard over the Hex Locus and will devour any who come to claim the artifact. Improved Dungeon – Lair of the Mad Dragon The classic dungeon will be back, with a complete rework of all monsters and bosses. Prepare to battle your way through Rohini's demonic forces and defeat the twisted dragon Chartilifax. Three Difficulty Tiers Normal difficulty for random queues. Advanced difficulty for organized groups seeking a challenge. Master difficulty for guilds seeking the ultimate test of coordination. New Rewards Rewards unique for each difficulty, with the best rewards from our challenging Master version.

Quality of Life Improvements Guild Management Updates The Guild Log now tracks more information about what guild members are doing. Guild and Alliances can now be easily renamed. The Coffer now supports bulk donations, allowing you to mass-donate multiple item types at once. New Battle Pass with Dungeons & Dragons Cartoon Companion Reward As players venture into the fiery depths of Mount Hotenow, a new Battle Pass will provide them with much needed aid. Players will be able to progress the Battle Pass and earn rewards by completing Random Queues and by participating in Lockdown encounters within Mount Hotenow. By completing challenges through the Premium Track, players can earn a new companion, Eric the Cavalier, based on the character from the 1983 Dungeons & Dragons cartoon TV series, Dungeons & Dragons. Companion Updates From the Neverwinter heroes of Celeste and Makos to longtime stalwarts like the Siege Master, many fan-favorite companions have been updated and improved.



