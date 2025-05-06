Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Neverwinter, Video Games | Tagged: Arc Games, d&d

Neverwinter: Red Harvest Launches With New Trailer

Neverwinter: Red Harvest has officially launhed today for PC and consoles, and with it comes a new trailer showing off the content

Article Summary Neverwinter: Red Harvest expansion is out now for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation with a brand-new trailer.

Explore the new Tyraturos Adventure Zone inspired by Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' Thay.

Face off against Szass Tam and the Red Wizards in a fresh story, plus take on the Shackles of Divinity trial.

Unlock new battle pass rewards, event returns, and exclusive Red Harvest bundles and packs in-game.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nPUFei7PF7o

Arc Games has released the latest expansion for Neverwinter today called Red Harvest, and with it comes a new trailer. If you haven't read about it yet, this massive expansion brings back the Red Wizards, who are up to their old tricks with an entirely new story and tons of new content for the game. Enjoy the trailer above as its out now for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Neverwinter: Red Harvest

In Neverwinter: Red Harvest, adventurers will explore a brand-new Adventure Zone with a boldly-designed map inspired by the critically acclaimed Dungeons & Dragons movie, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, depiction of Thay. A resistance movement is upon the land as Szass Tam, the formidable lich, and his wizard council, the Zulkir, ruthlessly rule over Thay, treating those excluded from the ruling elite with little respect. Luckily, an agent of the Harpers has been keeping a watchful eye on Thay and has discovered that Szass Tam has been machinating on a plan of such significance that it could place the whole of Faerûn under the yoke of Thay. Sergeant Knox once again calls on the indefatigable Adventurer to aid the Harpers and defeat the Szass Tam and other Red Wizards of Thay!

New Adventure Zone – Tyraturos, Tower District

A New Adventure Awaits: Journey Into the Heart of Thay! Explore a boldly designed map inspired by the Dungeons & Dragons movie depiction of Thay, where verticality plays a key role in shaping your experience. Traverse three sprawling neighborhoods and ascend a towering structure in the north, where power and danger collide and experience three thrilling story acts.

New Trial – Shackles of Divinity

The Shackles of Divinity is a return to the epic, mechanics-driven boss battles that define Neverwinter's most legendary trials.

With three difficulty levels, every adventurer can test their strength: Normal Mode – Accessible to all and part of the Random Trial Queue. Advanced Mode – A stepping stone for mid-level players looking to push their limits. Master Mode – A relentless challenge for the most skilled adventurers, emphasizing mechanics over raw stats.

Returning In-Game Events Protector's Jubilee Celebration of Liira Summer Festival Tymora's Gift Challenge of the Gods Coins of Waukeen



Additionally, this new module will offer a variety of in-game items, bundles and packs for sale such as:

New BattlePass: Dead to Rites

Battlepass offering three phases with nine milestones each

New Companion, Rath Modar

Red Harvest Bundles & Packs

Keyring Bundle

Red Harvest Head Start Pack

Hotenow Campaign

Thayan Resistance Pack

General Bundles & Packs

Mount Choice Pack / Companion Choice Pack

Key Vip Bundle

Refinement Bundle

Defiant Key Bundle

Coalescent Three Pack

Key Ward Bundle

Astral Lockbox Offer Lizard

Celestial Enchantment Offer

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!