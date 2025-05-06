Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Neverwinter, Video Games | Tagged: Arc Games, d&d
Neverwinter: Red Harvest Launches With New Trailer
Neverwinter: Red Harvest has officially launhed today for PC and consoles, and with it comes a new trailer showing off the content
Article Summary
- Neverwinter: Red Harvest expansion is out now for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation with a brand-new trailer.
- Explore the new Tyraturos Adventure Zone inspired by Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' Thay.
- Face off against Szass Tam and the Red Wizards in a fresh story, plus take on the Shackles of Divinity trial.
- Unlock new battle pass rewards, event returns, and exclusive Red Harvest bundles and packs in-game.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nPUFei7PF7o
Arc Games has released the latest expansion for Neverwinter today called Red Harvest, and with it comes a new trailer. If you haven't read about it yet, this massive expansion brings back the Red Wizards, who are up to their old tricks with an entirely new story and tons of new content for the game. Enjoy the trailer above as its out now for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.
Neverwinter: Red Harvest
In Neverwinter: Red Harvest, adventurers will explore a brand-new Adventure Zone with a boldly-designed map inspired by the critically acclaimed Dungeons & Dragons movie, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, depiction of Thay. A resistance movement is upon the land as Szass Tam, the formidable lich, and his wizard council, the Zulkir, ruthlessly rule over Thay, treating those excluded from the ruling elite with little respect. Luckily, an agent of the Harpers has been keeping a watchful eye on Thay and has discovered that Szass Tam has been machinating on a plan of such significance that it could place the whole of Faerûn under the yoke of Thay. Sergeant Knox once again calls on the indefatigable Adventurer to aid the Harpers and defeat the Szass Tam and other Red Wizards of Thay!
New Adventure Zone – Tyraturos, Tower District
A New Adventure Awaits: Journey Into the Heart of Thay! Explore a boldly designed map inspired by the Dungeons & Dragons movie depiction of Thay, where verticality plays a key role in shaping your experience. Traverse three sprawling neighborhoods and ascend a towering structure in the north, where power and danger collide and experience three thrilling story acts.
New Trial – Shackles of Divinity
- The Shackles of Divinity is a return to the epic, mechanics-driven boss battles that define Neverwinter's most legendary trials.
- With three difficulty levels, every adventurer can test their strength:
- Normal Mode – Accessible to all and part of the Random Trial Queue.
- Advanced Mode – A stepping stone for mid-level players looking to push their limits.
- Master Mode – A relentless challenge for the most skilled adventurers, emphasizing mechanics over raw stats.
- Returning In-Game Events
- Protector's Jubilee
- Celebration of Liira
- Summer Festival
- Tymora's Gift
- Challenge of the Gods
- Coins of Waukeen
Additionally, this new module will offer a variety of in-game items, bundles and packs for sale such as:
New BattlePass: Dead to Rites
- Battlepass offering three phases with nine milestones each
- New Companion, Rath Modar
Red Harvest Bundles & Packs
- Keyring Bundle
- Red Harvest Head Start Pack
- Hotenow Campaign
- Thayan Resistance Pack
General Bundles & Packs
- Mount Choice Pack / Companion Choice Pack
- Key Vip Bundle
- Refinement Bundle
- Defiant Key Bundle
- Coalescent Three Pack
- Key Ward Bundle
- Astral Lockbox Offer Lizard
- Celestial Enchantment Offer