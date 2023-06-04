Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: indie games, Kromlech, Perun Creative

New Action-Adventure Game Kromlech Announced For PC

Czech Republic developer Perun Creative revealed their new action-adventure game Kromlech is coming to PC platforms sometime in 2024.

Indie game developer and publisher Perun Creative have announced their new game on the way with the action-adventure title Kromlech. This particular game will marry RPG elements and meta-progression mechanics together to help tell an ancient story. You'll take on the role of a warrior living in a fictional universe that's been modeled off the British Isles, predominantly the Celts, during the early Iron Age. It will be up to you to lead your people out of the darkness of the past and into a new age. You can check out the announcement trailer below, as the game has been earmarked for a 2024 release on PC.

"A time has come to pass where only a few mention the legends of the creation of the world through the birth of the God-parents – Sterag and Deltis. How their offspring Lughas, Cleibos, and Tafnet breathed life into the earth created by their parents, filling it with a variety of flora and fauna. Among these wonderful creations, they also brought to life powerful demi-gods, the Custodians, who contributed to the creation of the human race, for which their creators punished them with death."

Brutal Combat: The game features an "easy-to-learn, hard-to-master" combat system, which rewards precision and skillful play. Damage-soaking enemies aren't difficult; they're tedious. Battles in Kromlech are fast and deadly, both for you and your enemies, to reflect the brutal savagery of the world. Under the right circumstances, an encounter can end with a single well-aimed strike. Execute, intimidate, and crush your enemies!

Rogue-Lite Elements: Death does not have to be the end; it is just another step on a long journey forward. Every great deed, every felled foe, every faithful companion, they all make your journey easier, if even by a little bit. The world remembers your actions no matter how small.

No Copy-Pasted Enemies: Every enemy you encounter in-game will have a randomized set of armor consisting of different parts. It's not just a fashion statement – the more armor pieces an enemy wears, the less weak spots they have, and the more difficult they are to defeat. No two combat encounters will be quite the same!

Immersive World: The world of Kromlech changes not just physically as the settlements become abandoned and fall into ruin. Otherworldly growth suffocates flora and fauna, and enemies grow bolder and more numerous, but also audibly. Ambient audio and the accompanying soundtrack change with the state of the world and the situation on the screen. Sounds of nature fall silent as the otherworldly corruption spreads and out-of-place electronic beats and lines invade the otherwise folk and primal soundtrack.

Action-Driven Player Decisions: Decide the fate of the world with your actions, not words. Crises can emerge anywhere at any time and, if left unchecked, will leave permanent marks on the world. Despite your best efforts, sometimes you simply cannot save everyone. Sacrifices will have to be made, and the smoldering ruins of destroyed settlements will serve as a grim reminder of that.

Challenge-Based Leveling: Heroes are as strong as legends claim them to be. Grow more powerful by gaining renown for performing heroic deeds and fulfilling oaths. Be wary that every opportunity to gain renown also carries the risk of losing it in equal measure. However, fame is a double-edged sword. As your renown grows, others will challenge your legend to see how tough you really are. If you want to stay on top, you will have to fight for it.

