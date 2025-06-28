Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Jovano Software, Warranted Humanity

New Base-Building Survival Sim Warranted Humanity Arrives In July

Can you survive another zombie apocalypse? Try doing it with bases as you scroll sideways in Warranted Humanity, coming in July

Article Summary Warranted Humanity launches on Steam in July, blending zombie survival with 2D base-building gameplay.

Players manage mental health, morale, and resources as they build and protect their shelter from threats.

A unique morale system means choices like sparing or killing impact your psyche and long-term strategy.

Replayability is high, with 50+ hours of content, deep decision trees, and a tactical day/night cycle.

Indie game developer and publisher Jovano Software has given their new title, Warranted Humanity, a proper release date, as it arrives in a couple of weeks. If you haven't had a chance to check this one out, this mixes zombie survival with base-building into a 2D side-scroller, as you'll fight off the undead and other factions, while looking for resources, getting new skills, managing other survivors, and building up your base. Enjoy thje latest trailer here as the game arrives for PC via Steam on July 9, 2025.

Warranted Humanity

Set in a bleak, decaying world where survival is no longer the end goal but the starting point, Warranted Humanity challenges players to manage not just physical needs but emotional resilience. With a focus on maintaining mental stability, managing limited resources, and fortifying a safe shelter, the game invites players into a slow-burn simulation experience where every decision matters. This game is unique in the sense that players can never die. They can run out of health or morale, which will lead them to flee to shelter and live with their mistakes. The only way to lose this game is by running out of time.

A Strategy-Driven Survival Experience: Beyond scavenging and staying alive, players must balance morale, rest, and mental well-being to truly thrive.

Beyond scavenging and staying alive, players must balance morale, rest, and mental well-being to truly thrive. Psychological-Based Morale System: Morale is just as vital as health. Choose between incapacitating or killing others—decisions have a lasting emotional impact. Killing curable humans can severely damage your psyche, especially early on.

Morale is just as vital as health. Choose between incapacitating or killing others—decisions have a lasting emotional impact. Killing curable humans can severely damage your psyche, especially early on. Deep Base Building and Management: Create and upgrade your shelter to welcome other survivors, withstand external threats and internal deterioration. From beds to barricades, every addition matters.

Create and upgrade your shelter to welcome other survivors, withstand external threats and internal deterioration. From beds to barricades, every addition matters. Tactical Day/Night System: Time is a limited resource. Use daylight to gather and explore, while nighttime is reserved for rest, repairs, and tough choices.

Time is a limited resource. Use daylight to gather and explore, while nighttime is reserved for rest, repairs, and tough choices. Smart Inventory System: A unique container mechanic forces players to decide: use an item now or save it for later? Every choice carries weight and long-term consequences.

A unique container mechanic forces players to decide: use an item now or save it for later? Every choice carries weight and long-term consequences. Replayability and Depth: With more than 50 hours of potential gameplay and branching decision trees, no two playthroughs will be the same.

