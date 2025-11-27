Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Nano Neighbors, Studio BitDot, Unikat Label

New Casual Desktop Game Nano Neighbors Released Today

Nano Neighbors presents a new casual game that sits at the bottom of your desktop, with special intergrations for interactive fun

Article Summary Nano Neighbors is a casual desktop game where customizable androids thrive on your screen as you work.

Personalize your NANO, build a stylish capsule home, and unlock upgrades through mini games and tasks.

Connect with friends using Discord integration—visit their NANOs and socialize without leaving your server.

Streamers get Twitch integration, letting viewers interact with and help their NANO using chat commands.

Indie game developer Studio BitDot and publisher Unikat Label have released a new game today that, as casual gamers can get their hands on Nano Neighbors. This is a casual game that sits along the bottom of your desktop, playing as you work on other stuff, and available for you to play whenever you're ready. The difference is that it has an online element with additional integrations where you and your friends can play together. Or as the team put it, "Rusty's Retirement meets Habbo Hotel." We have more details about the title below and the launch trailer above as its available on Steam.

Nano Neighbors

In the world of Nano Neighbors, your desktop becomes home to a futuristic friend. Bond with your customizable NANO, style it, assign it tasks, and watch it grow alongside you. Build a cozy capsule space, connect with others online, and let your NANO thrive while you work, game, or relax. In the future, NanoCorp revolutionized society with NANOs – advanced androids designed to work, protect, and evolve. But their greatest discovery wasn't in circuits or code – it was in connection. As a Handler, your bond with your NANO determines its growth, efficiency, and potential. The stronger your connection, the more your NANO thrives – and so does the world around you.

Customize your NANO: Personalize your NANO's appearance to match your style. Upgrade and enhance them as they grow alongside you.

Personalize your NANO's appearance to match your style. Upgrade and enhance them as they grow alongside you. Build & Decorate a Capsule Home: Design a cozy, futuristic capsule where your NANO lives. Decorate with furniture, gadgets, and upgrades to create the perfect space.

Design a cozy, futuristic capsule where your NANO lives. Decorate with furniture, gadgets, and upgrades to create the perfect space. Play Mini Games to Earn: Assign your NANO different tasks and jobs – whether it's crafting, gathering, assisting with research, or even taking on unique missions. They can earn rewards and income for you to spend on more customisation!

Assign your NANO different tasks and jobs – whether it's crafting, gathering, assisting with research, or even taking on unique missions. They can earn rewards and income for you to spend on more customisation! Discord Integration: Turn your Discord server into living social hubs. Jump in with your friends, explore, and play together inside Nano Neighbors — even if they don't own the game. It's a new way to hang out, play, and build community without ever leaving Discord!

Turn your Discord server into living social hubs. Jump in with your friends, explore, and play together inside Nano Neighbors — even if they don't own the game. It's a new way to hang out, play, and build community without ever leaving Discord! Invite Friends & Visit Their NANOs: Interact with your friends' NANOs, visit their capsules, or invite them over to yours. Watch how their NANOs grow and evolve in different ways.

Interact with your friends' NANOs, visit their capsules, or invite them over to yours. Watch how their NANOs grow and evolve in different ways. Seamless Desktop Integration: Let your NANO live on your screen while you work, study, or browse. Whether actively engaging or passively watching, your NANO is always there.

Let your NANO live on your screen while you work, study, or browse. Whether actively engaging or passively watching, your NANO is always there. Twitch Integration: Streamers can let their viewers interact with their NANO using chat commands – helping with tasks, sending gifts, or even joining their capsule home to keep them company.

