New Cozy Farming Sim Firefly Village Launches For PC

Expeirence a farming simulator at a fraction of the time you normally would, as Firefly Village is available right now on Steam

Article Summary Firefly Village, a cozy farming sim, is now available on Steam for PC players to enjoy.

Experience super-short four-minute days and fast seven-day seasons for quick, satisfying gameplay.

Grow crops, raise livestock, and connect with a wholesome village community at your own pace.

No deadlines or stressful grind—focus on relaxing, intentional farm life with streamlined systems.

Indie game developer Josh Koenig, working with publishers indie.io and LevelUp Games, has launched their latest farming sim title, Firefly Village. The game is a bit unique in the idea that days run super short, as in you'll have four minutes per day, and seven days per season, having a calendar year run by in just under 30 minutes. Making every day feel productive while also progressing at a faster rate withe everything happening around you. Enjoy the trailer here as the game is available right now on Steam.

Firefly Village

Welcome to Firefly Village! As its newest arrival, discover the joy of a simple, rural life, where there's no rush, no deadlines to meet, no arbitrary demands to fulfill, just you, a plot of land, and wholesome neighbors to meet, make friends, and become a part of this tight-knit community With four-minute days and seven-day seasons, you'll experience clear progression without the overwhelming tasks. Whether it's the satisfying pluck of a harvest or the gentle splash of fishing, every action is crafted to bring joy – all at your own pace! Firefly Village is built around streamlined gameplay, allowing you to relax and enjoy each passing day while tending to your little plot of land, meeting interesting people, or just watching the land flourish as the seasons pass – free of the pressure of conventional farming games.

Build a Cozy Life: There's no mass farming in Firefly Village. This small, loving community focuses on intentional farming, with a diversity of crops and livestock, living in calm harmony with the land.

There's no mass farming in Firefly Village. This small, loving community focuses on intentional farming, with a diversity of crops and livestock, living in calm harmony with the land. Relax and Enjoy: Enjoying your time at the farm, instead of grinding your time away. Crops grow quickly, animals don't require much, and you can simply take a break, go fishing, mine some ores, or meet the neighbors, without worrying that something will break in the meantime.

Enjoying your time at the farm, instead of grinding your time away. Crops grow quickly, animals don't require much, and you can simply take a break, go fishing, mine some ores, or meet the neighbors, without worrying that something will break in the meantime. Streamlined and Polished : Every system has been designed to make it pleasant, rather than frustrating, focusing on moments of joy that everyday farm work brings: Harvesting crops, catching fish, mining ores and simply tending the land and watching it bloom.

: Every system has been designed to make it pleasant, rather than frustrating, focusing on moments of joy that everyday farm work brings: Harvesting crops, catching fish, mining ores and simply tending the land and watching it bloom. Easy to Pick Up and Put Down: Whether you just want to pass away a few minutes watching your crops grow or kick back for an evening and get to know the community of Firefly Village, there is no stress or arbitrary goals you must fulfill. This is your homestead, and you enjoy it however you like.

