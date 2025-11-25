Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Rablo Games, Robot Recycler Ryn

New Crafting Game Robot Recycler Ryn Announced

A new robo-crafting title is in the works as the game Robot Recycler Ryn has been announced, coming sometime in late 2026

Article Summary Robot Recycler Ryn is a post-apocalyptic crafting game coming from Rablo Games in late 2026

Collect scraps, craft custom robots, and battle rivals to rule the Rustfields as Recycler Ryn

Experience advanced construction gameplay where your skill determines your robot's power

Play in Story Mode or Construction Mode with both active battle and auto-battle options

Indie game developer and publisher Rablo Games has announced its latest game, unveiling the robo-crafting title Robot Recycler Ryn. This is a robot-crafting game where you collect and compile spare parts to make your new creations, including using various materials and tools to construct them piece by piece. Then, lead them into battle to hopefully withstand other robot fights. You can read more about the game here, and check out the latest trailer, as the team are currently planning this game for a Q4 2026 release.

Robot Recycler Ryn

Year 2530. Humanity's technological knowledge has faded into oblivion. Only a few gifted individuals, known as Recyclers, still possess the art of creating machines from metal scraps. In the fight for habitable land, only the clans with the best Recyclers survived — their fate resting in the strength of their combat robots. But one day, a fragile balance emerged. Instead of destroying one another, the clans began to decide their leaders through a robot combat tournament: the Recycler Rumble League. The champion rules over the Rustfields… for as long as they can defend their title. Ryn, a young woman training as a Recycler, will have to master her craft to bring balance back to a world in ruins.

Advanced Construction Gameplay: Craft robotic limbs piece by piece using a wide variety of tools.

Craft robotic limbs piece by piece using a wide variety of tools. Precision Matters: Your robots' power directly reflects the quality of your construction work.

Your robots' power directly reflects the quality of your construction work. Build Custom Combat Robots: Assemble handcrafted mechanical limbs into unique and powerful machines.

Assemble handcrafted mechanical limbs into unique and powerful machines. Explore a Post-Apocalyptic World: Scavenge materials and uncover the secrets of a devastated future.

Choose Your Combat Style

Active Battle Mode: Take direct control in the heat of combat. Dodge incoming fire, perform critical repairs, and manage your positioning amidst the chaotic battlefield to secure victory.

Take direct control in the heat of combat. Dodge incoming fire, perform critical repairs, and manage your positioning amidst the chaotic battlefield to secure victory. Auto-Battle Mode: Victory is forged in the workshop. In this mode, triumph depends entirely on your pre-battle strategy: the clever composition of your team and the masterful, skillful construction of your robots.

Two Game Modes

Story Mode : Follow Ryn's journey to become a Recycler. Learn the art of machine creation as you explore a shattered world and rise through the brutal Recycler Rumble League.

: Follow Ryn's journey to become a Recycler. Learn the art of machine creation as you explore a shattered world and rise through the brutal Recycler Rumble League. Construction Mode: Focus entirely on robot construction. Build the wildest machines without any narrative constraints and test them in optional battles for fun.

