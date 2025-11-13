Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: KinForge, Seeker Games

New Creature Collector RPG KinForge Announced

An all new creature collector RPG game has been announced this week, as KinForge is currentgly in the works for PC via Steam

Article Summary KinForge is a newly announced creature collector RPG coming to PC from indie studio Seeker Games.

Players bond with Elementals, living spirits that grant powerful abilities and combat options.

Combine Ancient Elementals and Sprites for billions of unique ability fusions in battle.

The game features co-op action as players fight to restore a world corrupted by misused magic.

Indie game developer and publisher Seeker Games has announced its debut video game in the works, as we got our first look at KinForge. This is a new co-op title that mixes creature-collector mechanics into an action RPG, where using a fusion of powers and creatures can create new combinations to fight with. The game is in early development, but you can check out the trailer here to see what they have cooking.

KinForge

In a world much like ours, Elementals are the invisible hand of nature itself. They breathe life into the wind, guide the tides, and spark the fires that sustain the world. Humanity discovered how to enslave them, harnessing their power to fuel modern technology and industry. But forced servitude drove them mad. Corrupted and broken, they turned against the natural order, and the balance of the world began to collapse. Storms now rage unchecked, forests rot, and the planet itself rebels. You are one of the rare few chosen by the Ancient Elementals to help restore what has been lost. Bond with these living powers, wield their abilities, and lead the fight to heal a planet on the brink of destruction.

Elementals are not tools. They are living forces with purpose, emotion, and will. Cleanse corrupted spirits and form lasting bonds with the ones you save. Each Ancient Elemental you befriend grants a new ability to wield in battle, from searing bolts of flame to barriers of living stone. Lesser spirits, known as Sprites, can then be woven into those abilities, twisting and amplifying their effects. Create an experience that feels entirely your own by finding the perfect pairing between Sprites and Ancients. Every fusion changes how you fight. The right pairing might turn a fire blast into a homing inferno or cause a simple strike to erupt in a storm of lightning and ash. With billions of potential combinations, the line between chaos and mastery blurs and the most chaotic combinations often become the most brilliant.

