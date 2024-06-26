Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Clickolding, Outersloth, Strange Scaffold
New Dark Incremental Narrative Game Clickolding Announced
Strange Scaffold has a brand new game on the way called Clickolding, which will be published in partnership with Outersloth.
Indie developer Strange Scaffold has announced a new video game in partnership with publisher Outersloth, as they revealed Clickolding. This is an all-new first-person incremental narrative game in which you are abiding by the will of a masked individual sitting across from you in a chair. All he's asking you to do is click and counter. But is that really all that's going on? You'll find out in a few weeks when the game launches for PC via Steam on July 16, 2024. For now, enjoy the trailer and info about the game.
Clickolding
This dark, first-person incremental narrative game revolves around thumbing a tally counter to satisfy the distressing masked man sitting in the corner of your hotel room. With the self-contained mystery of titles like Inscryption, and an emphasis on thoughtfully bringing an uncomfortable and shifting atmosphere to life, Clickolding players will unravel a peculiar story one click at a time. Clicking, solving simple environmental puzzles, and managing a tenuous and uncertain relationship with an uncanny host are the subtle ingredients that make Clickolding more than a suggestive pun.
- Polished, mature, one-sitting storytelling from the developers behind Life Eater and El Paso, Elsewhere.
- A surreal encounter with the Original Clickold in a land beyond space and thought.
- Weird jazz from award-winning composer RJ Lake (Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator, Unbeatable).
- A locked bathroom door.
"We exist in a time where it's hard for a game to be allowed to exist if it doesn't fit into a clear genre or audience demographic," says Strange Scaffold studio head Xalavier Nelson Jr. "With the support of Outersloth, and a track record for delivering games that don't take the easy joke but instead use any topic as an opportunity to deliver a deeper experience, I want to make another project that challenges this environment. Another project that says video games should still step into new, uncomfortable, and undeniably compelling spaces."