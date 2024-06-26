Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Clickolding, Outersloth, Strange Scaffold

New Dark Incremental Narrative Game Clickolding Announced

Strange Scaffold has a brand new game on the way called Clickolding, which will be published in partnership with Outersloth.

Article Summary Strange Scaffold unveils new game Clickolding in partnership with Outersloth.

Launch date set for July 16, 2024, with gripping narrative experience on Steam.

Clickolding features intense incremental gameplay with environmental puzzles.

Music by RJ Lake and unique storytelling by Xalavier Nelson Jr. highlight the game.

Indie developer Strange Scaffold has announced a new video game in partnership with publisher Outersloth, as they revealed Clickolding. This is an all-new first-person incremental narrative game in which you are abiding by the will of a masked individual sitting across from you in a chair. All he's asking you to do is click and counter. But is that really all that's going on? You'll find out in a few weeks when the game launches for PC via Steam on July 16, 2024. For now, enjoy the trailer and info about the game.

Clickolding

This dark, first-person incremental narrative game revolves around thumbing a tally counter to satisfy the distressing masked man sitting in the corner of your hotel room. With the self-contained mystery of titles like Inscryption, and an emphasis on thoughtfully bringing an uncomfortable and shifting atmosphere to life, Clickolding players will unravel a peculiar story one click at a time. Clicking, solving simple environmental puzzles, and managing a tenuous and uncertain relationship with an uncanny host are the subtle ingredients that make Clickolding more than a suggestive pun.

Polished, mature, one-sitting storytelling from the developers behind Life Eater and El Paso, Elsewhere.

A surreal encounter with the Original Clickold in a land beyond space and thought.

Weird jazz from award-winning composer RJ Lake (Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator, Unbeatable).

(Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator, Unbeatable). A locked bathroom door.

"We exist in a time where it's hard for a game to be allowed to exist if it doesn't fit into a clear genre or audience demographic," says Strange Scaffold studio head Xalavier Nelson Jr. "With the support of Outersloth, and a track record for delivering games that don't take the easy joke but instead use any topic as an opportunity to deliver a deeper experience, I want to make another project that challenges this environment. Another project that says video games should still step into new, uncomfortable, and undeniably compelling spaces."

