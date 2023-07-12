Posted in: Dragon Quest, Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Dragon Quest Monsters, Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince

New Details Revealed For Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince

Square Enix has revealed more info on Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince, with new screenshots, as it comes out in December.

Square Enix dropped brand new details today for their upcoming game Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince. The game comes with an entirely new system that allows players to create completely new monsters by combining those that already exist in the game. With over 500 monsters for you to find and experiment with, that makes room for a lot of interesting combos. Especially if you like making things out of Slime. You can read more below and check out some screenshots of the game, as it will be released on December 1st, 2023.

"Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince is the newest game in the Dragon Quest Monsters series. As tradition dictates, the main character is adept at forming powerful bonds with the monsters they meet. These monster allies will join the hero on their adventure, fighting in their stead against the enemies they encounter. In that sense, this game is no different. But unlike his predecessors, Psaro is under the influence of a curse, placed upon him by his father, the ruler of Nadiria, and is unable to harm any creature of monster blood himself."

"Psaro resolves to become a monster wrangler, training up his team of monsters or creating new ones through the power of synthesis. With over 500 different types of monster, and a revamped synthesis system, there are brand-new monster combinations to discover and many familiar friends—and arch enemies—from other titles in the Dragon Quest series to create. And with the game's online capabilities, you can now do battle with monster wranglers from around the world. Do you have what it takes to become the world's greatest monster wrangler?"

