New Details Revealed For Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet

The Pokémon Company dropped a new livestream this morning, going over new information about Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet. The company basically revealed what the world setting will be like when you enter the game, giving away info on what the towns will be like, the region itself, some of the new creatures you'll encounter, not to mention many of the new people you'll interact with. You'll even have… living bikes? Okay… that's new! We have the rundown of most everything revealed today along with the stream down below. Both games are set to be released on Nintendo Switch on November 18th, 2022.

Welcome to Paldea: Players will start their adventure in the Paldea region, a land of vast open spaces dotted with lakes, towering peaks, wastelands, and mountain ranges. Players will find lots of people and Pokémon living together in a variety of locations, ranging from a farming village with bountiful harvests to a port town with a bustling marketplace. There are also Pokémon living in treetops, rivers, and other locations in the wilderness.

In the center of Paldea sits the largest city in the region: Mesagoza. It's here that players will find either Naranja Academy or Uva Academy. In Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the name of the school, its emblem, and its uniforms and other details will differ depending on which version of the game is played. The Pokédex will be loaded on the Rotom Phone as an app. Players will be able to see a map of the entire Paldea region in the map app, which will show their current location. Players will also see all kinds of information, like nearby towns, Pokémon Centers and wild Pokémon.

Terastal Phenomenon: This phenomenon is found only in the Paldea region and makes Pokémon shine and glimmer like gems. When a Pokémon Terastallizes, a Tera Jewel appears above the Pokémon's head like a crown, and the Pokémon's body glistens like a cut gemstone. All Pokémon in Paldea can Terastallize to gain special powers, and Terastallization allows players to enhance their battle strategies by increasing the power of any moves that have the same type as their Pokémon's Tera Type. There are 18 types, meaning there are countless combinations of Pokémon and Tera Types. Players can Terastallize a Pokémon once per battle and the transformation will last until the battle ends. Players will need a Tera Orb to Terastallize a Pokémon, which will need to be recharged after each use. Players can charge their Tera Orb by touching crystals overflowing with Terastal energy or by going to a Pokémon Center.