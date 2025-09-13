Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Doomsday Diner, Space Rock Games, Unikat Label

New FPS Diner Simulator Doomsday Diner Announced

Can you run a proper diner in the middle of the apocolypse? Test your skills in Doomsday Diner, coming out sometime soon for PC

Manage the last hot dog stand while cooking, serving customers, and fending off raiders.

Upgrade your diner, juggle absurd orders, and use physics-based controls for chaotic fun.

No official release date yet—watch the trailer to see Doomsday Diner's unique, action-packed gameplay.

Indie game developer and publisher Space Rock Games, with co-publisher Unikat Label, has announced their latest game in the works: Doomsday Diner. The game is a bit of an oddball combination as you'll be getting a first-person shooter set in a sci-fi future, where you are basically a chef who is just trying to survive another day at your doner. You'll manage what is wont of the best (and probably one of the last) places to get a good hot dog, as you'll manage the place and take care of orders as they come in. But the people who come in aren't always friendly, so you'll need to deal with them on occasion. The game has no release date beyond the word "soon," so for now, enjoy the trailer and details here.

Doomsday Diner

In a post-apocalyptic world where hot dogs are cheap and life is cheaper, you manage the last functioning hot dog diner. Cook hot dogs, brew coffee and serve bizarre orders. Upgrade your diner and shoot down raiders who want your hard-earned cash. Embrace physics-based controls as you frantically manage a diner, leading to hilarious and unpredictable outcomes. Cook weird and wacky hotdogs of the apocalypse before orders expire, and you become next. Arm yourself with your trusty weapon and serve justice against raiders who are after your profits. But don't forget what's on the stove! Upgrade your equipment and diner to deal with the increasing chaos of the apocalypse.

You run the last hot dog stand standing in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, where hot dogs are cheap and life is cheaper. You'll cook, serve, and occasionally panic as you juggle absurd apocalypse orders, keep the coffee flowing, and shoot down raiders who want your ketchup, your cash, or both. One second you're dropping buns, the next you're dropping bodies.

