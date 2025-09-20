Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Galactic Vault, MeepMeep Games

New FPS Roguelike Galactic Vault Announced For PC

The new fast-paced FPS roguelite game Galatic Vault has been announced, as the game is aiming for a PC release, but no confirmed date

Article Summary Galactic Vault is a newly announced FPS roguelike from indie studio MeepMeep Games, coming to PC.

Play as a former spec-ops operative infiltrating tech vaults to steal advanced technology.

Features procedurally generated levels, unique enemies, tough bosses, and fast-paced movement gameplay.

Endless replayability with customizable loadouts, unlockable upgrades, and progression after each run.

Indie game developer and publisher MeepMeep Games showed off their latest game this week, as we're getting an FPS roguelike called Galactic Vault. The game has you playing as a former operative who is hired to infiltrate tech companies and steal technology, some of which you'll put to good use on your own person to help you fight off enemies and escape the facilities you loot. The game has no release date yet, but they are planning to release a demo. So for now, enjoy the trailer and info here.

Galactic Vault

In Galactic Vault, you take on the role of a former spec-ops operative, stepping back into danger to assault and plunder tech vaults scattered across the galaxy. Each vault brings on increasingly difficult challenges, with unpredictable layouts, different enemies, and unique bosses that demand quick reflexes and daring strategies to beat! Sprint, slide, and blast your way through anything in your path as you try to recover cutting-edge equipment while chaining precise movement and stylish kills to stay one step ahead of your opponents.

While drawing inspiration from roguelite and arena-shooter classics, Galactic Vault also aims to innovate on the genre. Designed for near endless replayability, the game lets you customize your loadout on the go as you keep clearing each vault. Unlock new upgrades with each room you clear and mix and match them to create powerful tools with which to best your opponents. Leverage the vaults' unique design and your custom-built guns to devise new approaches, as you combine movement, gunplay and powerful abilities to carve yourself a path to your objective! And remember: death isn't the end! Grow stronger with each run, learn new abilities, craft more powerful weapons and advance to more secure vaults as you "liberate" technology from the hands of greedy corporations!

