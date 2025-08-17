Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Doraccoon, PlayStack, Raccoin

New Game Raccoin Announces Platest Starting Monday

Playstack has revealed a brand new game called Raccoin: Coin Pusher Roguelike, as the team will be holding an open playest tomorrow

Article Summary Raccoin: Coin Pusher Roguelike is a new game blending arcade coin-pushers with roguelike mechanics.

The open playtest launches Monday, August 18, and signups are available now on Steam.

Combine special coins and items to create wild synergies, multipliers, and explosive effects.

Play as unique characters, each with themed coins and strategies to keep every run unpredictable.

Indie game developer Doraccoon and publisher Playstack have revealed their latest game, as it looks like we're all about to become obsessed with Raccoin: Coin Pusher Roguelike. This is a new digital take on the classic coin-pusher machines you would see in arcades, only with an entirely new roguelike take on it, with a ton of oddball mechanics that immediately remind us of Balatro. The team will give players a chance to try it out right away as the game will launch an open playtest on Monday, August 18, which you can sign up for on the game's Steam page right now. For now, enjoy the trailer!

Raccoin: Coin Pusher Roguelike

Raccoin: Coin Pusher Roguelike blends the chaotic fun of classic arcade coin pushers with the element of roguelike deckbuilding. Combine special coins with powerful items to trigger satisfying synergies. It's a nonstop dopamine rush packed into one unpredictable, coin-dropping ride. Discover all kinds of special coins during your runs! Combine Seed Coins with Water Coins to grow a money tree right inside your machine. Drop a Cat Coin to hunt down every last Rat Coin and rack up extra tickets. Need more points? Use a MultiCoin to boost your score across the board. Too slow? Blast a TNT Coin to trigger a massive explosion and blast every coin forward at once!

Uncover over 100 unique chips that can dramatically shift the course of your run. Stack multipliers, spawn coins with extra points, or simply shake the machine when you're running dry. Apply special plating to your favorite coins to enhance their effects and unlock even wilder combos. Play as one of several unique characters, each with their own set of themed coins and playstyle. Take on the role of a greedy raccoon manager who excels at math-based combos, or a quirky biologist who specializes in animal-based coins. Every character offers a fresh and wildly different way to play.

