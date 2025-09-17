Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Play of Battle, Systemic War

New Grand Strategy Game Systemic War Announced

Play warmaster on a grand scale as the new strategy game Systemic War has been announced, with a free demo coming next month

Indie game developer and publisher Play of Battle has announced their latest strategic wartime game, as Systemic War has been revealed. This is a new grand strategy title that uses a macroeconomic model, designed to incorporate factors most games don't include, such as exchange rates, diplomacy, and hybrid warfare. The game will be getting a free demo during Steam Next Fest this October, with a planned release sometime in 2026. But for now, enjoy the trailer and info here.

In Systemic War, players will take control of various nations and work their way through conflicts on different, interactive levels that all have a part to play in how the battles will play out. From an RTS perspective, more than 150 units will be available to deploy across 25 hyper-realistic maps inspired by real conflict zones around the world. US airborne brigades, Turkish mechanized troops, tanks, IFVs, drones, and EW units all offer their own tactical advantages, while Commanders gain experience and unlock additional abilities after each battle.

From a grand strategy perspective, players will have to manage their nation through political and economic means as well as with their military, using diplomacy and crisis management to navigate and shift the balance of the world stage. Trade, inflation, investment, and infrastructure will also have to be mastered to conquer the game's macroeconomic models. Will you specialize in exports, become an industrial giant, or a tech pioneer? Research and development will also play a key part in your overall strategy, with the ability to develop innovations in key military and technological fields. From improving logistics and production to enhancing your combat capabilities or licensing technology from other nations, all of these choices will have weight and intersect with the core gameplay.

In Systemic War, conflict takes place on much more than just the battlefield. Diplomacy is the other core gameplay pillar, offering players the chance to negotiate, balance tensions, build alliances and avoid escalation into open war — unless that's your intention. The game offers scenarios based on modern and alternative history, which can be influenced through interactive choices, with players able to take advantage of information, media influence and even psychological warfare.

