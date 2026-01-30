Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 7EVIL Studio, Rainbow Gate

New Horror Survival Game Rainbow Gate Launches On Steam

We have a new horror survival game out calledf Rainbow Gate, as you attempt to sirvive the night in an abondoned theme park

Article Summary Rainbow Gate is a new first-person horror survival game set in an abandoned theme park.

Investigate eerie mysteries as a detective, facing deadly animatronics and sinister secrets.

Stealth, puzzle-solving, and exploration are key to surviving Rainbow Gate’s tense atmosphere.

Experience immersive sound, haunting visuals, and a chilling soundtrack in Rainbow Gate.

Indie game developer and publisher 7EVIL Studio has released their latest horror game, Rainbow Gate, on Steam this week. In what looks like a direct inspiration from Five Nights at Freddy's, the game has you wandering around an abandoned theme park in the middle of the night, where you must make your way around and attempt to survive the night surrounded by animatronics who have been left behind. All in first-person perspective just to add the extra layer of creepiness. You can check out the trailer here and the info below as the game is available now.

Rainbow Gate

Rainbow Gate was once a thriving toy company and amusement park filled with laughter, lights, and wonder. But after a mysterious tragedy that claimed countless lives, the park was abandoned. Behind the rusted gates, rumors grew: shadows that move on their own, laughter in the dark, and people who entered but never returned. You step into the role of a detective investigating the forgotten grounds of Rainbow Gate. What begins as a search for the truth quickly becomes a fight for survival as you are hunted by twisted Animatronics and forced to unravel the park's deadly secrets. Do you dare to step inside, knowing the laughter of the Animatronics may be the last sound you ever hear?

First-Person Horror Survival – Immerse yourself in a tense and terrifying world inspired by classic survival horror.

– Immerse yourself in a tense and terrifying world inspired by classic survival horror. Stealth & Escape – Hide, sneak, and outsmart the Animatronics. Running and fighting head-on isn't always an option.

– Hide, sneak, and outsmart the Animatronics. Running and fighting head-on isn't always an option. Puzzle Challenges – Solve environmental puzzles and uncover hidden clues that reveal the park's dark history.

– Solve environmental puzzles and uncover hidden clues that reveal the park's dark history. Exploration & Discovery – Search every corner of Rainbow Gate: abandoned attractions, staff-only zones, and secret archives.

– Search every corner of Rainbow Gate: abandoned attractions, staff-only zones, and secret archives. Immersive Atmosphere – Dynamic sound design, haunting visuals, and a chilling original soundtrack build an environment where fear never lets go.

