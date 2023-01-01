New Interview Reveals Street Fighter V Was Due To Have Six Seasons

In a brand new interview recapping the legacy of Street Fighter for the 35th Anniversary, some new info has come to light about the last title. In an article published by Game Informer, they decided to look back at the franchise as a whole and note where it came from, where it's been, and where it's headed with Street Fighter 6. However, SFV originally had a very different outlook that didn't come to fruition. According to the piece, current series director Takayuki Nakayama noted that previous director Yoshinori Ono planned to do six seasons worth of content for the game. Here's a snippet from the article addressing the change.

"Finally, in 2020, Street Fighter V: Champion Edition delivered sweeping balance changes, additional V-Skill moves for each character, and more. Champion Edition was also available for free to owners of Street Fighter V. Street Fighter V course-corrected in many regards, but Capcom decided to move on from development before the original post-launch content plan could be fully realized. "Street Fighter V was originally planned to have six seasons, but then plans ended up changing, and we were told we could only make up to season four," Nakayama says.

However, the community received Champion Edition so well that Capcom changed course again and announced a fifth and final season of content, which would serve as an endcap to the Street Fighter V saga and set the stage for what's to come. Despite this shift, before the first content arrived, Ono stepped away from Capcom, ending a decades-long tenure."

It would have been interesting to see what would have come of that many seasons worth of content, but at the same time, it feels like the developers took the right course of action with the Champion Edition. Which for some, marked a genuine turning point in the game as far as appealing to a greater audience. We'll see what happens with Street Fighter 6, but if what we've seen so far is any indication, it appears to be on track for an awesome showing.