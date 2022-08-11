New Management Sim Super Mini Mart Coming In Q2 2023

Indie developer Blazing Panda and publisher Those Awesome guys revealed a brand new management sim called Super Mini Mart. For those of you who have had the dream of owning and operating your own mini marketplace somewhere in the city, this is your chance to do so as you will take over a shop and run it how you see fit. Buy the items you want to sell or need to sell for your local customers, make friends and help them get what they need, check them out at the register to make a profit, and design the place however you see fit. It's up to you how you want to do business and become a fixture in your neighborhood. The game will not be released until sometime in Q2 2023, but in the meantime, you can read more about it and check out the announcement trailer here.

Super Mini Mart is a charmingly carefree singleplayer management game about running a convenience store. Load up the fridge with chilly goods, add a discount on overpriced items, order more stock ahead of a storm, and listen to the hopes and woes of every customer that walks through your door – all with the aim of making their mart the best in town! Super Mini Mart is a cozy take on the management sim genre, complete with charming pastel aesthetics, chirpy music, and soothing surroundings that are sure to secure a place in players' hearts. A vibrant yet laid-back world, filled with pleasant activities that allow players to remain stress-free even when lagging behind.

A mini-universe densely populated with unique characters with soulful backstories and memorable interactions.

Get to know your stock! From food to apparel, each item has designated requirements and mechanics.

Come for the charming 3D pixelated aesthetic, stay for the wholesome gameplay and heartfelt interactions.