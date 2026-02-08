Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dreamhaven, Secret Door, Shadowstone

New Multiplayer Tactics Card Game Shadowstone Revealed

A nerw tactics-based roguelike called Shadowstone was announced a short time ago, with the devs aming for Early Access this year

Article Summary Shadowstone is a new multiplayer tactics card game from Secret Door and Dreamhaven, launching in Early Access 2026.

Players command unique heroes with special skills, mastering turn-based battles and strategic positioning.

Every run features randomized rooms, evolving card decks, and endless replay value with roguelite elements.

Co-op mode supports 1-4 players online, enabling complex hero synergies to overcome shadow-infested monsters.

Indie game developer Secret Door and publisher Dreamhaven have unveiled their latest game on the way, giving us our first look at Shadowstone. This is a tactics roguelite game for 1-4 players, set in the world of Sunderfolk, as you'll need to learn and master strategic positioning mixed with figuring out powerful hero synergies to fight off a never-ending supply of horrors from the Sunderlands. You can check out the announcement trailer here, as well as more info from the team, as the game is being set for an Early Access release sometime in 2026.

Shadowstone

Shadowstone is a run-based experience where players take command of multiple heroes on a quest to escape monster-ridden ruins and save their corrupted realm from dark magic. Deliberate positioning and manipulation of elements in each encounter is core to the turn-based tactical gameplay of Shadowstone. Survival hinges on utilizing your hero's unique skills such as using the Witch's ability to duplicate healing and exploding mushrooms or the Berserker's charge to displace enemies into dangerous lava.

Master Tactical Gameplay : Navigate each battlefield with deliberate positioning in the turn-based tactical gameplay of Shadowstone. Achieve victory by using each hero's unique skills, such as duplicating items as the Witch or charging as the Berserker to displace enemies into dangerous lava.

: Navigate each battlefield with deliberate positioning in the turn-based tactical gameplay of Shadowstone. Achieve victory by using each hero's unique skills, such as duplicating items as the Witch or charging as the Berserker to displace enemies into dangerous lava. Endless Combinations to Play : Each attempt to escape the shadowstone-infested ruins presents a new nightmare with an endless array of randomized rooms and monsters. Every run requires its own strategy based on a constantly evolving pool of skill cards, versatile equipment, and adaptive powerups.

: Each attempt to escape the shadowstone-infested ruins presents a new nightmare with an endless array of randomized rooms and monsters. Every run requires its own strategy based on a constantly evolving pool of skill cards, versatile equipment, and adaptive powerups. Powerful Hero Synergies : Build powerful synergies by upgrading and selecting complementary spells across heroes. Execute complex multi-hero ability combinations to devastate enemy monsters.

: Build powerful synergies by upgrading and selecting complementary spells across heroes. Execute complex multi-hero ability combinations to devastate enemy monsters. 1-4 Player Co-op: Take command of multiple heroes solo, or band together with up to four friends in online multiplayer. Mastering the strengths and weaknesses of different party compositions is essential to survive against the horrors shrouded in shadowstone power.

