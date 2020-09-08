New Nintendo Patent Shows A Modified Switch Joy-Con

It looks like Nintendo is gearing up to show off a new version of the Switch, with a newly revealed patent for the Joy-Con. There's been rumors and speculation for months we're on the verge of seeing the company reveal a brand-new version of the console with everything form better graphics to more memory to improved performance. Pretty much to the point where we're just waiting for the official reveal and to see who knew what was up and who was full of crap online. But something new just came up through a recent patent that no one has talked about, and it makes for an interesting reveal when this new Switch does come out.

The image below comes from WIPO, as we've compiled a few of them together for one easy-viewing experience. As you can see, this is your standard joy-con, but with a few key differences. First off, there's no slide-bar to the side, meaning this doesn't connect to the Switch as we know it now. Second, the design appears to be slightly bulkier height, as if it could be storing something extra. Third, the +/- buttons are gone, meaning no access to menu functionality. Or at least, none on this design.

The joy-con itself is a pretty innovative addition from Nintendo. We've always argued that while Sony and Microsoft are always trying to out-do each other with what is essentially a small PC tower, Nintendo is constantly trying to innovate with creativity on each console (for better and worse). If we had to take a wild guess, this feels more like a media remote than a regular joy-con. Which if that's true, would make for a nice addition to the console if they started opening the console up to more streaming apps. Right now you can watch Hulu on a Switch, but most everything else doesn't have an official app… yet. If this is a media remote, it could spark a change for the company by adding other streaming services to the eShop like Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Disney+ and more.